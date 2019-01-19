Advertisement
Buy Swap and Sell – January 20
Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.
HOUSE RULES
Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays
Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.
Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.
- Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
- Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
- Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
- No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
|Name
|Suburb
|Buying, swapping, selling
|Phone
|Lou
|Altona
|Three piece billiard cue and case $70, electric grindstone $20, violin $120
|0403 965 859
|Reg
|Narre Warren
|Round glass table top $15, pull out clothes line $25, jigsaw puzzles $4 each
|0413 189 733
|Peter
|Altona
|4 hub caps for Holden $90
|9398 1471
|Savina
|Roseanna
|Suits for men $70 – neg
|0418 384 508
|John
|West Footscray
|Bar fridge $450
|0476 938 212
|Rick
|Broadmeadows
|Coffee table, timber buffet, TV unit – $300
|0449 147 388
|Brenton
|East Keilor
|Looking for toy Felix the cat, green rockabilly dress
|0408 346 524
|Margaret
|Glen Waverley
|Wicket bassinet on stand $50, table tennis top $20, annex on caravan $70
|9560 8164
|Robin
|Chirnside Park
|Antique grandfather clock $2000, statue $850
|0438 657 587
|Phillip
|Bayswater
|Free to good home – two interior doors
|9723 3516
|Chris
|Hastings
|Fridge $50
|5979 4457
|Bill
|Brighton
|Crystal cabinet $500, Victorian wash stand $500, wedding dress $150
|0409 999 904
|Veronica
|North Geelong
|Lot of doonas and pillows $65 for each set
|03 5278 9224
|Tony
|Ferntree Gully
|Looking for VHS adapter, selling car magazine – neg
|0430 719 394
|Rob
|Carrum Downs
|DVDs to sell – $100 for lot
|0412 626 742
|Irene
|Glenroy
|Barbecue $60 and timber cupboard $100
|0421 336 462
|Beverley
|Carrum Downs
|Antique toilet $450, collection of gollidolls $20-$40
|0400 044 880
|Lorraine
|Park Orchards
|2 Evita tickets $240
|0431 095 101
|Susan
|North Balwyn
|Baby cot $150
|0488 432 421
|Kerry
|Craigieburn
|Shredder $60
|0400 160 212
|Ashleigh
|Knoxfield
|Golf bag and golf clubs $140
|9763 7836
|Caroline
|North Fitzroy
|Shop fittings $900
|0412 581 848