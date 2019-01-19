3AW
Buy Swap and Sell – January 20

8 hours ago
Darren James

Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.

HOUSE RULES

Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays

Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.

Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.

  • Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
  • Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
  • Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
  • No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
Name Suburb Buying, swapping, selling Phone
Lou Altona Three piece billiard cue and case $70, electric grindstone $20, violin $120 0403 965 859
Reg Narre Warren Round glass table top $15, pull out clothes line $25, jigsaw puzzles $4 each 0413 189 733
Peter Altona 4 hub caps for Holden $90 9398 1471
Savina Roseanna Suits for men $70 – neg 0418 384 508
John West Footscray Bar fridge $450 0476 938 212
Rick Broadmeadows Coffee table, timber buffet, TV unit – $300 0449 147 388
Brenton East Keilor Looking for toy Felix the cat, green rockabilly dress 0408 346 524
Margaret Glen Waverley Wicket bassinet on stand $50, table tennis top $20, annex on caravan $70 9560 8164
Robin Chirnside Park Antique grandfather clock $2000, statue $850 0438 657 587
Phillip Bayswater Free to good home – two interior doors 9723 3516
Chris Hastings Fridge $50 5979 4457
Bill Brighton Crystal cabinet $500,  Victorian wash stand $500, wedding dress $150 0409 999 904
Veronica North Geelong Lot of doonas and pillows $65 for each set 03 5278 9224
Tony Ferntree Gully Looking for VHS adapter, selling car magazine – neg 0430 719 394
Rob Carrum Downs DVDs to sell – $100 for lot 0412 626 742
Irene Glenroy Barbecue $60 and timber cupboard $100 0421 336 462
Beverley Carrum Downs Antique toilet $450, collection of gollidolls $20-$40 0400 044 880
Lorraine Park Orchards 2 Evita tickets $240 0431 095 101
Susan North Balwyn Baby cot $150 0488 432 421
Kerry Craigieburn Shredder $60 0400 160 212
Ashleigh Knoxfield Golf bag and golf clubs $140 9763 7836
Caroline North Fitzroy Shop fittings $900 0412 581 848
