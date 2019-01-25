3AW
Buy Swap and Sell – January 26

3 hours ago
Darren James
Buy Swap Sell

Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.

HOUSE RULES

Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays

Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.

Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.

  • Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
  • Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
  • Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
Olive Tyabb Outboard motor – $350
TMX pro motorbike – $350
Cage for large bird – $130		 5977 4415
Fred Essendon Electric guitar cort tobacco burst – $270 0413 82 60 14
Gayle Mornington Boat and trailer with motor – $2200 // $1200
Kitchen setting – $200
Serving bottles – $3.50 each / $4		 0403 989 416
Ron Hillside Lamp shade – $50
Fan – $40
Steel rope 9m – $100		 046 884 19 71
Keith Geelong 2 reclining chairs – $100 each 0422 915 228
John Ringwood Lounge suite – $650
Dining room setting with buffet – $1550
Lift chair – $850		 0416 342 906
Helen Laverton Girl single bed linen and bay clothes – $25 0412 509 325
Rona Burwood 2 royal Doulton figurines – $100 // $200 9808 2917
Jackie Caroline Springs Dining room setting – $80
highchairs – $15 each		 0401 66 66 72
Phillip Cranbourne East Horn sewing cabinet – $100 5991 5004
Mark Airport West Fridge, Clothes Drier, Front loader washing machine – $bundle 0417 109 439
Ross St Kilda Jayco camper trailer – $8000 0419 527 885
Kevin Menton LOOKING – engel fridge (going or not going) 0439 583 612
Howard Mooroolbark 1976 ford F100 ute – $5500 0418 391 451
Lyn McRae Wall unit – $300
Leather lounge suite – $300
Extendable table with chairs – $300		 044 77 19 838
Jean Ringwood Clothing and school bags Tintern Grammar – $offer 040 23456 16
Ronda Ocean Grove Outdoor table – $100 0419 555 064
Loraine Clayton 1950 spiral kitchen dresser – $150
Sofa bed – $80
3 piece lounge suite – $50		 0438 00 91 90
Helen Werribee Camper trailer – $7000 John – 0439 111 991
Jenny Elwood Cabinet and shelving – give away 0409 869 704
Trevor Bulleen Trailer 6×4 0439 807 862
Darren James
News
