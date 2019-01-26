Advertisement
Buy Swap and Sell – January 27
HOUSE RULES
Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays
Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.
Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.
- Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
- Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
- Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
|Name
|Suburb
|Buying, swapping, selling
|Phone
|Heather
|Dingley
|Giveaway 700 beige pavers
|0418 565 903
|Teresa
|Oakleigh
|Massage table $50, brand new toilet $60, blinds $neg
|0410 582 464
|Freida
|Mont Albert North
|Giveaway telly
|9898 5282
|Norm
|Glen Waverley
|Lounge $100, eight foot step ladder $25, range hood $60
|0412 225 859
|Keith
|Deer Park
|Freezer $100, towing mirrors $90, ladder $90
|9363 7489
|Betty
|Mount Waverley
|Lounge suite $600
|9807 1080
|Lola
|Kilsyth
|Wardrobe $150 neg
|0447 673 219
|Jennifer
|Pakenham
|King size single bed $75, recliner chairs $75, bowling arm $200
|5945 7706
|Christine
|Doncaster East
|Washing machine $100, ladies bike $60, flooring $125
|0406 236 136
|Jeff
|Thomastown
|Honey (Manuka) $25 kg, white rocks $2 kg
|0429 165 414
|Vincent
|Brunswick
|Doors (various) from $100 to $1000, ceiling tiles $1000
|9380 4611
|Rod
|Lilydale
|Pair of towing mirrors $40, level rides $400
|0412 262 851
|Paul
|Yellingbo
|94 pop top caravan $7200, de-gas spa heater $450, automatic chlorine dispenser $450
|0417 034 385
|Sue
|Greensborough
|Bricks $125 for lot and pavers $500
|0407 220 647
|Rosie
|Glen Iris
|Childs cot $50
|9822 5394
|Mary-Anne
|Glen Huntley
|Lawn mower $160, stand up mirror $25
|9571 2702
|Mary
|Lower Templestowe
|Giveaway 3 seater chaise
|0431 707 173
|Jeff
|Heidelberg Heights
|Brand new lego train $120, slot car track $150,
|0481 046 476
|Deb
|Emerald
|MG 1997 $7200 neg
|0417 760 875
|Lois
|Preston
|3 doona covers $30 each and 12 coats $30-$45
|0418 355 480