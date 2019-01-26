3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Buy Swap and Sell – January 27

Buy Swap and Sell – January 27

1 hour ago
Darren James

Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.

HOUSE RULES

Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays

Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.

Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.

  • Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
  • Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
  • Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
Name Suburb Buying, swapping, selling Phone
Heather Dingley Giveaway 700 beige pavers 0418 565 903
Teresa Oakleigh Massage table $50, brand new toilet $60, blinds $neg 0410 582 464
Freida Mont Albert North Giveaway telly 9898 5282
Norm Glen Waverley Lounge $100, eight foot step ladder $25, range hood $60 0412 225 859
Keith Deer Park Freezer $100, towing mirrors $90, ladder $90 9363 7489
Betty Mount Waverley Lounge suite $600 9807 1080
Lola Kilsyth Wardrobe $150 neg 0447 673 219
Jennifer Pakenham King size single bed $75, recliner chairs $75, bowling arm $200 5945 7706
Christine Doncaster East Washing machine $100, ladies bike $60, flooring $125 0406 236 136
Jeff Thomastown Honey (Manuka) $25 kg, white rocks $2 kg 0429 165 414
Vincent Brunswick Doors (various) from $100 to $1000, ceiling tiles $1000 9380 4611
Rod Lilydale Pair of towing mirrors $40, level rides $400 0412 262 851
Paul Yellingbo 94 pop top caravan $7200, de-gas spa heater $450, automatic chlorine dispenser $450 0417 034 385
Sue Greensborough Bricks $125 for lot and pavers $500 0407 220 647
Rosie Glen Iris Childs cot $50 9822 5394
Mary-Anne Glen Huntley Lawn mower $160, stand up mirror $25 9571 2702
Mary Lower Templestowe Giveaway 3 seater chaise 0431 707 173
Jeff Heidelberg Heights Brand new lego train $120, slot car track $150, 0481 046 476
Deb Emerald MG 1997 $7200 neg 0417 760 875
Lois Preston 3 doona covers $30 each and 12 coats $30-$45 0418 355 480
Darren James
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332