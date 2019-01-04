Advertisement
Buy Swap and Sell – January 5
Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.
HOUSE RULES
Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays
Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.
Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.
- Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
- Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
- Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
- No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
Richard Frankston King size bed – $780
5 Nissan patrol wheels – $675
Camera gear – $ranging
9787 1993 Trevor Lang Warren Pump – $450
Dirt Bikes – $2900 / $900
0409 937 210 Bill Keilor Downs Wood turning lace – $500 9366 9892 Ron Sydenham Toy Bears – $15 each
Camera – $15
Bed head for queen – $15
046 884 19 71 Raymond Deer Park 120 Vinyls – $80 0449 01 68 69 George Doncaster East 2 dining tables – $600 // $650
2 bed side tables – $150
0418 585 448 Misha Mt Waverley Givi top box – $80
Stainless steel rack – $50
0413 52 90 10 Chris Hastings Fridge – $50
King size bed – $100 // $100
Outdoor setting – $100
5979 4457 Peter Balwyn North Lawn mower – $800 0416 068 480 Dianne Craigieburn Coffee Table – $150
Wood heater – $offer
3 seater couch and 2 armchairs – $100
0413 595 110 Burt Keysborough FREE – book cases
2 large fish tanks – $50 each
0417 55 9 11 9 Andrew Bitton Model railway – $1500+
Jigsaws, rail books and DVDs – $ranging
5983 8158 Dot Crowden Adjustable bed support – $20 9723 7464 Paul Greenvale LOOKING – fridge shelves for
LGGR/B207 (no longer sold)
0449 511 214 Peter Berick BBQ 4 burner – $120 9707 4581 Andrea Hawthorn Single bed – $150
Trampoline – $give away
Grand father chairs – $250 each
0411 980 523 Rob Hampton Yanmar marine diesel engine – $800 0477 424 333 Mervin Noble Park Pop top Caravan Galaxy 2002 – $12 000 0400 210 642 May Richmond Ab glider Exercise machine – $60
BMX – $300
0412 779 896 Marilyn Cranbourne West Single bed set – $150 5996 4194 Peter Edithvale Winnebago caravan 1990 – $45 000 0419 00 94 55