Buy Swap and Sell – January 5

05/01/2019
Buy Swap Sell

Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.

HOUSE RULES

Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays

Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.

Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.

  • Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
  • Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
  • Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
  • No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
  • Richard Frankston King size bed – $780
    5 Nissan patrol wheels – $675
    Camera gear – $ranging    		 9787 1993
    Trevor Lang Warren Pump – $450
    Dirt Bikes – $2900 / $900    		 0409 937 210
    Bill Keilor Downs Wood turning lace – $500 9366 9892
    Ron Sydenham Toy Bears – $15 each
    Camera – $15
    Bed head for queen – $15    		 046 884 19 71
    Raymond Deer Park 120 Vinyls – $80 0449 01 68 69
    George Doncaster East 2 dining tables – $600 // $650
    2 bed side tables – $150    		 0418 585 448
    Misha Mt Waverley Givi top box – $80
    Stainless steel rack – $50    		 0413 52 90 10
    Chris Hastings Fridge – $50
    King size bed – $100 // $100
    Outdoor setting – $100    		 5979 4457
    Peter Balwyn North Lawn mower – $800 0416 068 480
    Dianne Craigieburn Coffee Table – $150
    Wood heater – $offer
    3 seater couch and 2 armchairs – $100    		 0413 595 110
    Burt Keysborough FREE – book cases
    2 large fish tanks – $50 each    		 0417 55 9 11 9
    Andrew Bitton Model railway – $1500+
    Jigsaws, rail books and DVDs – $ranging    		 5983 8158
    Dot Crowden Adjustable bed support – $20 9723 7464
    Paul Greenvale LOOKING – fridge shelves for
    LGGR/B207 (no longer sold)    		 0449 511 214
    Peter Berick BBQ 4 burner – $120 9707 4581
    Andrea Hawthorn Single bed – $150
    Trampoline – $give away
    Grand father chairs – $250 each    		 0411 980 523
    Rob Hampton Yanmar marine diesel engine – $800 0477 424 333
    Mervin Noble Park Pop top Caravan Galaxy 2002 – $12 000 0400 210 642
    May Richmond Ab glider Exercise machine – $60
    BMX – $300    		 0412 779 896
    Marilyn Cranbourne West Single bed set – $150 5996 4194
    Peter Edithvale Winnebago caravan 1990 – $45 000 0419 00 94 55
