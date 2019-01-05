3AW
Buy Swap and Sell – January 6

15 hours ago
MML

Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.

HOUSE RULES

Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays

Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.

Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.

  • Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
  • Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
  • Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
  • No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
Name Suburb Buying, swapping, selling Phone
Molly Burwood East New washing machine $300, computer games $150 each, 2 new coke towels $50 each 0409 886 861
Sandra Hurstbridge 4 books of stamps – free 0433 424 127
George Footscray 10 foot extension ladder $100 9346 9225
Jeffrey Kew Book case $300. Coffee table $150 9917 2674 – 0450 388 652
Ronald Lilydale Caravan level ride $450 0412 262 851
John Nunawading Mobility walker $80 or ONO 9874 1151
Christine Nunawading Free – heavy duty electric saw plus PC children’s games 0410 508 272
Ray East Malvern 2 seater leather lounge $150 or ONO, set of bowls with books on bowling $200, 2 bench grinders $30 each 9500 0224
Brad Bayswater Spare wheel for Ford ranger $50 0407 681 248
Jeff Ringwood Washing machine $150, empty oil drums $10 each 0419 329 218
Glenda Wantirna South 2 bed side tables $40 for two and one chest of drawers $45 0466 246 688
Margaret Chelsea Heights Free – 3 piece lounge suite Robert – 0416 178 440
Paul Lyndhurst Chaise lounge $200, juice and milkshake maker $100 for both, PS2 and PS3 games $150 lot 0402 086 586
John Kilsyth Electric bike $50, vacuum cleaner $50 9725 4802
Wendy Drysdale Clothes dryer $100 5253 0153
Dorothy Cranbourne East Jayco caravan 2002 $9000 0427 314 068
Paul East Brighton Portable air conditioner $200 0435 302 074
Coral Lara Outdoor glass table $50 5282 4838
Joni Kilsyth Sewing cabinet $30, old dresser $100 9725 7841
David Boronia Gas wall oven $350, Caine lounge suite $350 0404 275 221
John Mount Waverley 2 Seiko watches $50 each 0434 914 214
Daryl Mount Martha Classic car – 1976 ford Fairmont wagon V8 – best offer over $9000 0414 997 341
Mary Werribee Sink $100, 4 BMX hub cabs $50 0412 046 943
News
