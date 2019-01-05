Advertisement
Buy Swap and Sell – January 6
Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.
HOUSE RULES
Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays
Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.
Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.
- Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
- Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
- Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
- No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
|Name
|Suburb
|Buying, swapping, selling
|Phone
|Molly
|Burwood East
|New washing machine $300, computer games $150 each, 2 new coke towels $50 each
|0409 886 861
|Sandra
|Hurstbridge
|4 books of stamps – free
|0433 424 127
|George
|Footscray
|10 foot extension ladder $100
|9346 9225
|Jeffrey
|Kew
|Book case $300. Coffee table $150
|9917 2674 – 0450 388 652
|Ronald
|Lilydale
|Caravan level ride $450
|0412 262 851
|John
|Nunawading
|Mobility walker $80 or ONO
|9874 1151
|Christine
|Nunawading
|Free – heavy duty electric saw plus PC children’s games
|0410 508 272
|Ray
|East Malvern
|2 seater leather lounge $150 or ONO, set of bowls with books on bowling $200, 2 bench grinders $30 each
|9500 0224
|Brad
|Bayswater
|Spare wheel for Ford ranger $50
|0407 681 248
|Jeff
|Ringwood
|Washing machine $150, empty oil drums $10 each
|0419 329 218
|Glenda
|Wantirna South
|2 bed side tables $40 for two and one chest of drawers $45
|0466 246 688
|Margaret
|Chelsea Heights
|Free – 3 piece lounge suite
|Robert – 0416 178 440
|Paul
|Lyndhurst
|Chaise lounge $200, juice and milkshake maker $100 for both, PS2 and PS3 games $150 lot
|0402 086 586
|John
|Kilsyth
|Electric bike $50, vacuum cleaner $50
|9725 4802
|Wendy
|Drysdale
|Clothes dryer $100
|5253 0153
|Dorothy
|Cranbourne East
|Jayco caravan 2002 $9000
|0427 314 068
|Paul
|East Brighton
|Portable air conditioner $200
|0435 302 074
|Coral
|Lara
|Outdoor glass table $50
|5282 4838
|Joni
|Kilsyth
|Sewing cabinet $30, old dresser $100
|9725 7841
|David
|Boronia
|Gas wall oven $350, Caine lounge suite $350
|0404 275 221
|John
|Mount Waverley
|2 Seiko watches $50 each
|0434 914 214
|Daryl
|Mount Martha
|Classic car – 1976 ford Fairmont wagon V8 – best offer over $9000
|0414 997 341
|Mary
|Werribee
|Sink $100, 4 BMX hub cabs $50
|0412 046 943