Buy Swap and Sell – July 13
Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.
HOUSE RULES
Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays
Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.
Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.
- Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
- Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
- Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
- No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
|John
|Werribee
|Box freezer – $150
|9741 6619
|Oscar
|Roxborough Park
|Garage jack – $200
Assorted vehicle stands – $30
Ladder extensions – $50
|8339 2900
|Tim
|Warrandyte
|Canoo – $250
Ride on mower – $600
Kids BMX – $45
|0400 95 39 83
|Edward
|Watsonia
|Collection of lego – $150
Children’s books – $50
Games and puzzles – $50
|0437 200 483
|Peter
|Berwick
|Food Processor – $220
|9707 4581
|Judy
|Coin and Bank note fair for Salvos
9am – 2pm TODAY
Watton St Werribee
|Brenton
|East Keilor
|LOOKING – Parts for FX Holden
|0408 346 524
|Peter
|Melton West
|1985 Suzuki motorcycle – $5000
|0419 11 99 09
|David
|Eltham
|40” Sony TV – $300
|0416 970 490
|Chris
|Thomas Town
|Compact sweeper – $3900
Street / garden cleaner – $2500
LOOKING – Bull Bar for Nissan Navara
FDR2.5 2012 D22 steel or plastic
|0417 569 178
|Ron
|Sydenham
|Wooden pelmet – $50
Microwave oven – $30
Bed head for queen or double – $30
|0468 841 971
|Liam
|Ringwood East
|Digital watches – $4
|0468 744 173
|Frank
|Bunyip
|Tinny – $1100
Bottle jars – $60
Solar hot water panel – $600
|0407 838 134
|David
|Ringwood
|Mattress queen size – $600 ono
|9876 0384
|Helen
|Geelong
|Set of Statesman wheels – $350
Drum kit – $300
|0435 81 3 228
|Liz
|South Frankston
|Yucca plant – $20
Worm farm – $20
|0409 702 059
|Ken
|Whittlesea
|2m bar with led light top – $100
Billiard Table – $300
German piano – $free
|04 555 08 005
|Jeff
|Glen Waverley
|Arc welder – $150
Bench drill – $55
255mm compound saw – $145
|9802 0556
|Brad
|Mt Martha
|Ride on mower – $1100
|0409 386 084
|Sue
|Ivanhoe
|37 x 17 Sleet (for garden path) – $450
|0403 194 101