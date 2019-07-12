3AW
Buy Swap and Sell – July 13

6 hours ago
Darren James
Buy Swap Sell

Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.

HOUSE RULES

Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays

Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.

Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.

  • Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
  • Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
  • Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
  • No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
John Werribee Box freezer – $150 9741 6619
Oscar Roxborough Park Garage jack – $200
Assorted vehicle stands – $30
Ladder extensions – $50		 8339 2900
Tim Warrandyte Canoo – $250
Ride on mower – $600
Kids BMX – $45		 0400 95 39 83
Edward Watsonia Collection of lego – $150
Children’s books – $50
Games and puzzles – $50		 0437 200 483
Peter Berwick Food Processor – $220 9707 4581
Judy Coin and Bank note fair for Salvos
9am – 2pm TODAY
Watton St Werribee
Brenton East Keilor LOOKING – Parts for FX Holden 0408 346 524
Peter Melton West 1985 Suzuki motorcycle – $5000 0419 11 99 09
David Eltham 40” Sony TV – $300 0416 970 490
Chris Thomas Town Compact sweeper – $3900
Street / garden cleaner – $2500
LOOKING – Bull Bar for Nissan Navara
FDR2.5 2012 D22 steel or plastic		 0417 569 178
Ron Sydenham Wooden pelmet – $50
Microwave oven – $30
Bed head for queen or double – $30		 0468 841 971
Liam Ringwood East Digital watches – $4 0468 744 173
Frank Bunyip Tinny – $1100
Bottle jars – $60
Solar hot water panel – $600		 0407 838 134
David Ringwood Mattress queen size – $600 ono 9876 0384
Helen Geelong Set of Statesman wheels – $350
Drum kit – $300		 0435 81 3 228
Liz South Frankston Yucca plant – $20
Worm farm – $20		 0409 702 059
Ken Whittlesea 2m bar with led light top – $100
Billiard Table – $300
German piano – $free		 04 555 08 005
Jeff Glen Waverley Arc welder – $150
Bench drill – $55
255mm compound saw – $145		 9802 0556
Brad Mt Martha Ride on mower – $1100 0409 386 084
Sue Ivanhoe 37 x 17 Sleet (for garden path) – $450 0403 194 101
