Buy Swap and Sell – July 14
Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.
HOUSE RULES
Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays
Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.
Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.
- Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
- Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
- Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
- No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
|Name
|Suburb
|Buying, swapping, selling
|Phone
|Errol
|South Morang
|Jackhammer, hand tool
|0490 942 405
|Phil
|East Bentleigh
|Metal cars $180 upwards and cabinets $650
|0431 700 965
|Cookie
|Cranbourne
|LOOKING – old matchbox boxes
|5996 0118
|Carol
|Rowville
|Two single bed quilt covers and pillow slips, valance $150
|0418 886 067
|Dot
|Croydon
|Dinner set $160
|9723 7464
|David
|Whittlesea
|LOOKING – wine making equipment (carboy) (bigger carboy)
|0427 858 643
|Rex
|Camberwell
|Mig Welder $300 or best offer
|0425 756 259
|Shirley
|Mount Eliza
|Drill $50, sharpener $20, welding unit $90.
|0428 782 534
|Peter
|Narre Warren North
|Fish tank $100
|0407 043 640
|Adam
|Coburg
|Movie prints $150
|0425 768 502
|Michael
|Epping
|Astronomy telescope $70 or ONO, ladies boots $60
|0424 710 446
|Alex
|Glen Waverley
|7 x 4 trailer $370 or ONO
|0419 345 494
|Ron
|Northcote
|Disabled scooter $600
|9481 1313
|Steven
|Rosebud
|Reception desk $50
|0418 400 900
|Pat
|Rye
|Outdoor patio gas heater $110
|5985 1514
|Nicole
|East Bentleigh
|China cabinet $600
|0407 956 329
|Ernie
|Thomastown
|Assorted trees $20. Avo tree $45. Three bikes $45 each
|9466 1637
|John
|Upper Ferntree Gully
|Electric wheelchair $100
|0417 546 917
|Wally
|Eltham
|Single bed $200 neg, scaffolding plank $150, ford parts – varied prices.
|0424 099 566