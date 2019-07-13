3AW
Buy Swap and Sell – July 14

4 hours ago
Darren James

Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.

HOUSE RULES

Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays

Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.

Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.

  • Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
  • Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
  • Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
  • No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
Name Suburb Buying, swapping, selling Phone
Errol South Morang Jackhammer, hand tool 0490 942 405
Phil East Bentleigh Metal cars $180 upwards and cabinets $650 0431 700 965
Cookie Cranbourne LOOKING – old matchbox boxes 5996 0118
Carol Rowville Two single bed quilt covers and pillow slips, valance $150 0418 886 067
Dot Croydon Dinner set $160 9723 7464
David Whittlesea LOOKING – wine making equipment (carboy) (bigger carboy) 0427 858 643
Rex Camberwell Mig Welder $300 or best offer 0425 756 259
Shirley Mount Eliza Drill $50, sharpener $20, welding unit $90. 0428 782 534
Peter Narre Warren North Fish tank $100 0407 043 640
Adam Coburg Movie prints $150 0425 768 502
Michael Epping Astronomy telescope $70 or ONO, ladies boots $60 0424 710 446
Alex Glen Waverley 7 x 4 trailer $370 or ONO 0419 345 494
Ron Northcote Disabled scooter $600 9481 1313
Steven Rosebud Reception desk $50 0418 400 900
Pat Rye Outdoor patio gas heater $110 5985 1514
Nicole East Bentleigh China cabinet $600 0407 956 329
Ernie Thomastown Assorted trees $20. Avo tree $45. Three bikes $45 each 9466 1637
John Upper Ferntree Gully Electric wheelchair $100 0417 546 917
Wally Eltham Single bed $200 neg, scaffolding plank $150, ford parts – varied prices. 0424 099 566

 

