Buy Swap and Sell – July 20
Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.
HOUSE RULES
Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays
Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.
Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.
- Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
- Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
- Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
- No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
Items are posted online after midday after each show.
|Name
|Suburb
|Buying, swapping, selling
|Phone
|Mick
|Mitcham
|Fisher and Paykel top –loader washing machine, Bushranger 36 vault mower and CDs & DVDs
|0434 392 160
|Vincent
|Burwood
|Marilyn Monroe Memorabilia
|9889 8779
|Ian
|Greenvale
|BUY: Wheelchair
|0407 300 692
|Carmel
|Sandringham
|BUY: House to rent for Christmas at Apollo Bay
|9598 6648
|Leo
|Lancefield
|BUY: Old petrol Station items
|5422 2222
|Anne
|Nunawading
|TV Cabinet, frame for toilet and electric arm chair
|9872 6894
|Ray
|Knox
|Dining table & four chairs and buffet hutch
|0407 545 688
|Angelo
|Roxburgh Park
|Trophies & Socceroos memorabilia, mower and tyres for trailer
|0426 434 919
|Michael
|Kings Park
|Cage trailer
|0409 529 061
|Ken
|Altona
|Queen size bed, tower computer desk and four man tent
|0402 078 496
|Daniel
|Beaconsfield
|BUY: Fishing Memorabilia – tackle boxes, lures
|0448 907 091
|Nan
|Doncaster
|Twin pine beds from Bunkers and two matching five shelf bookcases
|0408 315 876
|Ron
|Watsonia
|BUY: HP Laser Jet Four Drivers for Printer
|9434 5361
|Coral
|Vermont South
|BUY: Queen size bed or base
SELL: Blackwood oval dining table, seats four people
|0412 545 131
|Irene
|Glenroy
|Calvinator Fridge, wheelchair and bed rail
|0421 336 462
|Cheryl
|Warragul
|Honda CRF Motorbike 50CC
|0417 105 809
|Anne
|Essendon
|Two female ski suits and black four wheel suitcase
|0419 384 496
|Ludwick
|Werribee
|Cyclone DX four wheel mobility scooter and Tycoon Golf Buggy
|0418 100 394
|Ben
|Mernda
|1996 Toyota Landcruiser, 6×4 trailer and bar fridge
|0417 500 452
|Jenny
|Noble Park
|SE 9000 Carpet shampooer and Kawai Organ Model DX600
|8502 7099
|Rick
|Coburg
|Birdcage with two Budgies
|0449 147 388
|Paul
|Wollert
|BUY: Charger for HP laptop and remote control for Sony TV
|0400 192 036
|Peter
|Sunbury
|LG Dishwasher
|0418 127 263
|Peter
|Camberwell
|Box Hedge Plants
|0418 220 015