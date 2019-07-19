3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Buy Swap and Sell – July 20

3 hours ago
Darren James
Buy Swap Sell

Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.

HOUSE RULES

Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays

Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.

Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.

  • Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
  • Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
  • Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
  • No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away

Items are posted online after midday after each show.

Name Suburb Buying, swapping, selling Phone
Mick Mitcham Fisher and Paykel top –loader washing machine, Bushranger 36 vault mower and CDs & DVDs 0434 392 160
Vincent Burwood Marilyn Monroe Memorabilia 9889 8779
Ian Greenvale BUY: Wheelchair 0407 300 692
Carmel Sandringham BUY: House to rent for Christmas at Apollo Bay 9598 6648
Leo Lancefield BUY: Old petrol Station items 5422 2222
Anne Nunawading TV Cabinet, frame for toilet and electric arm chair 9872 6894
Ray Knox Dining table & four chairs and buffet hutch 0407 545 688
Angelo Roxburgh Park Trophies & Socceroos memorabilia, mower and tyres for trailer 0426 434 919
Michael Kings Park Cage trailer 0409 529 061
Ken Altona Queen size bed, tower computer desk and four man tent 0402 078 496
Daniel Beaconsfield BUY: Fishing Memorabilia – tackle boxes, lures 0448 907 091
Nan Doncaster Twin pine beds from Bunkers and two matching five shelf bookcases 0408 315 876
Ron Watsonia BUY: HP Laser Jet Four Drivers for Printer 9434 5361
Coral Vermont South BUY: Queen size bed or base

SELL: Blackwood oval dining table, seats four people

 0412 545 131
Irene Glenroy Calvinator Fridge, wheelchair and bed rail 0421 336 462
Cheryl Warragul Honda CRF Motorbike  50CC 0417 105 809
Anne Essendon Two female ski suits  and black four wheel suitcase 0419 384 496
Ludwick Werribee Cyclone DX four wheel mobility scooter and Tycoon Golf Buggy 0418 100 394
Ben Mernda 1996 Toyota Landcruiser, 6×4 trailer and bar fridge 0417 500 452
Jenny Noble Park SE 9000 Carpet shampooer and Kawai Organ Model DX600 8502 7099
Rick Coburg Birdcage with two Budgies 0449 147 388
Paul Wollert BUY: Charger for HP laptop and remote control for Sony TV 0400 192 036
Peter Sunbury LG Dishwasher 0418 127 263
Peter Camberwell Box Hedge Plants 0418 220 015

 

Darren James
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332