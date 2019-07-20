Advertisement
Buy Swap and Sell – July 21
Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.
HOUSE RULES
Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays
Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.
Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.
- Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
- Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
- Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
- No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
|Sandy
|Chadstone
|Two books $10 & $5 and concrete surround $20
|9807 2383
|Peter
|Werribee
|Saw bench with extension table $150
|9741 2604
|Nicole
|East Bentleigh
|FREE – queen size inner spring mattress
|0407 956 329
|Monica
|Berwick
|Coffee table $200, rug $60, dining setting $280
|0406 779 365
|Sophie
|Mill Park
|Jarrah kitchen $3000
|0401 474 160
|Simon
|Preston
|Handicap bathroom fit out $300
|0412 254 287
|Stewart
|Cranbourne
|12 foot aluminium boat $1500
|0427 095 200
|Martin
|Langwarrin
|BUY – single bed mattress
|0439 801 940
|Robin
|Bayswater
|Four Mitsubishi 17 inch alloy rims $350
|9720 1704
|Tony
|Preston
|Four 12 volt deep cycle batteries $70 each, brand new Pepsi max super car jacket $60, 6 x4 double fluro lights $20 each
|0402 116 136
|Murray
|East Bentleigh
|Rolling Stones tour jacket 1994 $750 or best offer
|0419 314 102
|Jason
|Bundoora
|Floor from factory $2000 – 15 4 x3 metre bays, piano $50
|0477 701 247
|Peter
|Werribee
|Trailer bike $50
|0405 693 310
|Irene
|Epping
|FREE – lounge suite
|0405 003 956
|Rhondy
|Niddrie
|Dining table full of china $190, different antique furniture $various prices
|0417 395 761
|Marilyn
|Frankston
|LOOKING – an old buffet
|0409 758 905