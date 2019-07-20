3AW
Buy Swap and Sell – July 21

1 hour ago
Darren James

Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.

HOUSE RULES

Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays

Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.

Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.

  • Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
  • Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
  • Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
  • No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
Name Suburb Buying, swapping, selling Phone
Sandy Chadstone Two books $10 & $5 and concrete surround $20 9807 2383
Peter Werribee Saw bench with extension table $150 9741 2604
Nicole East Bentleigh FREE – queen size inner spring mattress 0407 956 329
Monica Berwick Coffee table $200, rug $60, dining setting $280 0406 779 365
Sophie Mill Park Jarrah kitchen $3000 0401 474 160
Simon Preston Handicap bathroom fit out $300 0412 254 287
Stewart Cranbourne 12 foot aluminium boat $1500 0427 095 200
Martin Langwarrin BUY – single bed mattress 0439 801 940
Robin Bayswater Four Mitsubishi 17 inch alloy rims $350 9720 1704
Tony Preston Four 12 volt deep cycle batteries $70 each, brand new Pepsi max super car jacket $60, 6 x4 double fluro lights $20 each 0402 116 136
Murray East Bentleigh Rolling Stones tour jacket 1994 $750 or best offer 0419 314 102
Jason Bundoora Floor from factory $2000 – 15 4 x3 metre bays, piano $50 0477 701 247
Peter Werribee Trailer bike $50 0405 693 310
Irene Epping FREE – lounge suite 0405 003 956
Rhondy Niddrie Dining table full of china $190, different antique furniture $various prices 0417 395 761
Marilyn Frankston LOOKING – an old buffet 0409 758 905
