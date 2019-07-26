Advertisement
Buy Swap and Sell – July 27
Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.
HOUSE RULES
Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays
Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.
Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.
- Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
- Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
- Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
- No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
Items are posted online after midday after each show.
|Sam
|Cairn-lea
|Washing machine – $200
Fridge – $600
Table – $350
|0416 040 313
|Chris
|Thomastown
|LOOKING – Nissan Nivara 2012-
bull bar alloy or steel
|0417 569 178
|Roy
|Diggers Rest
|Tablesaw – $350
|0412 136 908
|Sandy
|Geelong
|Motorbike – $5,500
|0413 103 713
|Gay
|Camberwell
|LOOKING – Old wine barrel
|0427 004 118
|Mary
|Altona
|Fridge – $30
|0433 001 989
|Rosa
|Burwood
|King bed sheets – $55.95
Single bed sheets – $32.95
|9808 2917
|Simon
|Frankston
|LOOKING – David Bowie or
INXS records
|0427 542 182
|Bruce
|Templestowe
|2 Sofas – $200
Dining setting – $200
|0412 090 701
|David
|Whittlesea
|LOOKING – Motorcycle
|0427 858 643
|Gloria
|East Doncaster
|GIVING AWAY – Case load of records
|0438 934 909
|Anne
|Mount Martha
|Complete set of constable teddy bears –
$2000
|0481 505 394
|Graham
|Caroline Springs
|TV setting – $120
|0410 980 681
|Sam
|Northcote
|Trailer – $300
|0414 503 028
|Anne
|Boxhill
|Arm chair – $50
|0408 816 532
|Brian
|Blackburn
|2 Scuba tanks – $80 each
|9878 1721
|Ian
|Saint Leonards
|Nissan X-Trail cargo barrier – $150
Wheelbarrow – $120
|5257 1950
|Sam
|Ringwood
|Roof racks & shelving for a van –
$1200
|0410 414 991