Buy Swap and Sell – July 27

4 hours ago
Darren James
Buy Swap Sell

Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.

HOUSE RULES

Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays

Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.

Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.

  • Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
  • Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
  • Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
  • No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away

Items are posted online after midday after each show.

Sam Cairn-lea Washing machine – $200
Fridge – $600
Table – $350		 0416 040 313
Chris Thomastown LOOKING – Nissan Nivara 2012-
bull bar alloy or steel		 0417 569 178
Roy Diggers Rest Tablesaw – $350 0412 136 908
Sandy Geelong Motorbike – $5,500 0413 103 713
Gay Camberwell LOOKING – Old wine barrel 0427 004 118
Mary Altona Fridge – $30 0433 001 989
Rosa Burwood King bed sheets – $55.95
Single bed sheets – $32.95		 9808 2917
Simon Frankston LOOKING – David Bowie or
INXS records		 0427 542 182
Bruce Templestowe 2 Sofas – $200
Dining setting – $200		 0412 090 701
David Whittlesea LOOKING – Motorcycle 0427 858 643
Gloria East Doncaster GIVING AWAY – Case load of records 0438 934 909
Anne Mount Martha Complete set of constable teddy bears –
$2000		 0481 505 394
Graham Caroline Springs TV setting – $120 0410 980 681
Sam Northcote Trailer – $300 0414 503 028
Anne Boxhill Arm chair – $50 0408 816 532
Brian Blackburn 2 Scuba tanks – $80 each 9878 1721
Ian Saint Leonards Nissan X-Trail cargo barrier – $150
Wheelbarrow – $120		 5257 1950
Sam Ringwood Roof racks & shelving for a van –
$1200		 0410 414 991
