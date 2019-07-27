3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Buy Swap and Sell – July 28

3 hours ago
Darren James

Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.

HOUSE RULES

Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays

Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.

Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.

  • Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
  • Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
  • Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
  • No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away

 

Name Suburb Buying, swapping, selling Phone
Bob Reservoir Victor motor mower $65, trailer 7 x 4 $800, colorbond roof iron $100 the lot 0412 911 311
Gary Pearcedale Two trailers $1200 for both 0418 346 293
Mel Bayside Yamaha piano $4000 or ONO 0478 811 115
Pat Rowville Above ground veggie patch $60 0418 313 285
Craig Sale Hiace Camper $1700, John Deer ride on rower $1600 0400 391 514
Robin Park Orchards Large desk $50, two lounge chairs and foot stools $100 each, chest of drawers $50 0400 650 048
Joe Wallan Trailer and boat $6500, milling machine $2000 or ONO 0400 190 249
Bev Bundoora Fridge $50, table and chairs $100 or ONO, bed head $50 0427 408 193
Vinnie Burwood Marilyn Monroe Memorabilia $50 0423 305 092
Nick Glen Waverley Caravan $35,050, towel rail $80, VHS recorders $50-$100 9560 8870
Kerry Caulfield South Nick Scali dining table $50 0412 940 909
Patrick Fitzroy North Play stations $10 for whole lot 9489 9887
Les Officer Two mobile phones $550 and $450 ONO 0422 482 215
Sophie Mill Park Small Sony music system $200, clock radio $neg, Sony clock radio $50 0401 474 160
Pauline Hampton Scales $400 or ONO 0425 853 722
Ken Pascoe Vale Pair of early model Commodore bucket seats $neg, old 60s school desk $100 0458 005 252
Darren James
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332