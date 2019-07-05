3AW
Buy Swap and Sell – July 6

1 hour ago
Darren James

Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.

HOUSE RULES

Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays

Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.

Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.

  • Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
  • Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
  • Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
  • No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
Name Suburb Buying, swapping, selling Phone
Olive Tyabb Selling a 6×4 steel trailer ($350), bird aviary ($120) and Pet cages ($25-$60) 5977 4415
Kris Rosebud Selling a trundle bed ($150), Lounge Suite ($750) and round pedestal dining table  ($30) 0402 623 075
Joe Eltham Buying some vintage men’s push bikes from the 1900s 0435 191 901
Ida Blackburn Nth Sell door $10, wardrobe $25, dressing table $50 9898 6985
Neil St Leonards Selling guitar – best offer 5257 2209
Luke Glenroy Selling old VHS to collectors 0411 483 800
Joe East Bentleigh Selling table cover $15, single bed sheet brand new $15, car ramps $50 9503 8686
Len Greenvale Selling a billiard table $900 0438 772 045
Susan Keysborough Selling disabled equipment, electric scooter etc. the lots for $1000 ONO, Bunk Bed $150 0431 213 646
Keith Deer Park Selling an extension ladder 4m $80, Holden Generator $950, Pair of Towing Mirrors $70 9363 7489
Trish Heath Hill Selling a 6×4 trailer $250 0408 301 784
Steve Sandringham Selling Clyvia Plants $8 each, Stove and Rangehood and gas cooktop $400 the lot. 0413 242 396
Alan Carrum Downs Selling a permanent living unit in a caravan park $270,000. 2 bed, lounge, car port in Carrum Downs 0419 881 397
Charles Point Cook Selling electric hedge trimmer  $20, electric wood planer $20, pole saw $50 0447 151 575
Anna Lower Templestowe Selling two longue suites $100 each, oval table $400 and two pure wool carpets $200 0425 742 029
Mike Richmond Buying a Peugeot 306 1999 manual book 0417 223 344
Ellen Glen Waverley Selling new aluminium fencing – Best offer 0419 306 786
Julie Keilor Selling a fridge $1300 ONO 0419 224 432
Meril Footscray Buy a sewing machine 0427 684 239
Anne Sth Kingsville Buying a muffin maker 0411 606 649
Rob Werribee Billiard Table $850, all balls and cues included 0422 897 060
