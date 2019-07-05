Advertisement
Buy Swap and Sell – July 6
Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.
Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays
Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.
Darren doesn't read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.
|Name
|Suburb
|Buying, swapping, selling
|Phone
|Olive
|Tyabb
|Selling a 6×4 steel trailer ($350), bird aviary ($120) and Pet cages ($25-$60)
|5977 4415
|Kris
|Rosebud
|Selling a trundle bed ($150), Lounge Suite ($750) and round pedestal dining table ($30)
|0402 623 075
|Joe
|Eltham
|Buying some vintage men’s push bikes from the 1900s
|0435 191 901
|Ida
|Blackburn Nth
|Sell door $10, wardrobe $25, dressing table $50
|9898 6985
|Neil
|St Leonards
|Selling guitar – best offer
|5257 2209
|Luke
|Glenroy
|Selling old VHS to collectors
|0411 483 800
|Joe
|East Bentleigh
|Selling table cover $15, single bed sheet brand new $15, car ramps $50
|9503 8686
|Len
|Greenvale
|Selling a billiard table $900
|0438 772 045
|Susan
|Keysborough
|Selling disabled equipment, electric scooter etc. the lots for $1000 ONO, Bunk Bed $150
|0431 213 646
|Keith
|Deer Park
|Selling an extension ladder 4m $80, Holden Generator $950, Pair of Towing Mirrors $70
|9363 7489
|Trish
|Heath Hill
|Selling a 6×4 trailer $250
|0408 301 784
|Steve
|Sandringham
|Selling Clyvia Plants $8 each, Stove and Rangehood and gas cooktop $400 the lot.
|0413 242 396
|Alan
|Carrum Downs
|Selling a permanent living unit in a caravan park $270,000. 2 bed, lounge, car port in Carrum Downs
|0419 881 397
|Charles
|Point Cook
|Selling electric hedge trimmer $20, electric wood planer $20, pole saw $50
|0447 151 575
|Anna
|Lower Templestowe
|Selling two longue suites $100 each, oval table $400 and two pure wool carpets $200
|0425 742 029
|Mike
|Richmond
|Buying a Peugeot 306 1999 manual book
|0417 223 344
|Ellen
|Glen Waverley
|Selling new aluminium fencing – Best offer
|0419 306 786
|Julie
|Keilor
|Selling a fridge $1300 ONO
|0419 224 432
|Meril
|Footscray
|Buy a sewing machine
|0427 684 239
|Anne
|Sth Kingsville
|Buying a muffin maker
|0411 606 649
|Rob
|Werribee
|Billiard Table $850, all balls and cues included
|0422 897 060