Buy Swap and Sell – July 7

3 hours ago
Darren James

Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.

HOUSE RULES

Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays

Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.

Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.

  • Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
  • Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
  • Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
  • No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
Name Suburb Buying, swapping, selling Phone
Mike Delahey Steel rope $60, chair $10, filing cabinet $40 0468 841 971
Helen Blackburn North Orchids $7-$12 9877 0262
Lewis Templestowe Leather lounge suite $600 0403 413 605
Graham Narre Warren Tank pump $40, pressure cleaner $40, grinder with accessories  $40 0409 008 055
Jim Frankston South Two heaters $100 or ONO for each 0427 542 182
Monica West Brunswick Love chair $20 9387 9389
Rob Broadmeadows Kris Kristofferson ticket $140 0468 959 983
Val Clarinda Vacuum cleaner $350 0416 002 786
Margaret Thomastown Two blinds two for $50 0419 718 859
John Frankston LOOKING – for volunteers to come to a singing group in Frankston 0437 290 128
Lyn Balwyn Electric range cooker $170, garden chipper machine $45, armchair $25 9857 4600
Peter Chadstone Ab circle pro $20, pressure water cleaner $50 0412 803 208
Samantha Gisborne Dog beds 0487 301 510
Hugh Wantirna Electric fryer $100 0418 549 231
Vincent Burwood Walker $60 9889 8779
Margaret Elwood 1998 car – Toyota corolla $2995 or ONO 0416 607 761
Marina Thomastown Mud bucket for excavator  $2160 0418 573 300
Jan Tyabb BUY – walking or running machine. Chairs – $50 each. 5977 4350
Elaine Craigieburn Three piece lounge suite – FREE 9333 7492
Chrissie Vermont South LOOKING – old aluminium canisters. 0402 279 697
Jill Lilydale Breastfeeding nursing chair $80 0419 725 957

 

 

 

 

