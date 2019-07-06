Advertisement
Buy Swap and Sell – July 7
Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.
HOUSE RULES
Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays
Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.
Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.
- Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
- Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
- Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
- No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
|Name
|Suburb
|Buying, swapping, selling
|Phone
|Mike
|Delahey
|Steel rope $60, chair $10, filing cabinet $40
|0468 841 971
|Helen
|Blackburn North
|Orchids $7-$12
|9877 0262
|Lewis
|Templestowe
|Leather lounge suite $600
|0403 413 605
|Graham
|Narre Warren
|Tank pump $40, pressure cleaner $40, grinder with accessories $40
|0409 008 055
|Jim
|Frankston South
|Two heaters $100 or ONO for each
|0427 542 182
|Monica
|West Brunswick
|Love chair $20
|9387 9389
|Rob
|Broadmeadows
|Kris Kristofferson ticket $140
|0468 959 983
|Val
|Clarinda
|Vacuum cleaner $350
|0416 002 786
|Margaret
|Thomastown
|Two blinds two for $50
|0419 718 859
|John
|Frankston
|LOOKING – for volunteers to come to a singing group in Frankston
|0437 290 128
|Lyn
|Balwyn
|Electric range cooker $170, garden chipper machine $45, armchair $25
|9857 4600
|Peter
|Chadstone
|Ab circle pro $20, pressure water cleaner $50
|0412 803 208
|Samantha
|Gisborne
|Dog beds
|0487 301 510
|Hugh
|Wantirna
|Electric fryer $100
|0418 549 231
|Vincent
|Burwood
|Walker $60
|9889 8779
|Margaret
|Elwood
|1998 car – Toyota corolla $2995 or ONO
|0416 607 761
|Marina
|Thomastown
|Mud bucket for excavator $2160
|0418 573 300
|Jan
|Tyabb
|BUY – walking or running machine. Chairs – $50 each.
|5977 4350
|Elaine
|Craigieburn
|Three piece lounge suite – FREE
|9333 7492
|Chrissie
|Vermont South
|LOOKING – old aluminium canisters.
|0402 279 697
|Jill
|Lilydale
|Breastfeeding nursing chair $80
|0419 725 957