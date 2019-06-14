Advertisement
Buy Swap and Sell – June 15
Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.
HOUSE RULES
Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays
Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.
Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.
- Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
- Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
- Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
- No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
|John
|Dromana
|Petrol Bowser – $1600
Karaoke Machine – $120
SurfBoard – $120
|0403 932 258
|Prue
|Lower Templestowe
|Mobility ramp – $120
|0411 36 33 58
|Jason
|Beverage
|Jayco Eagle 2002 – $12500
Boat 15” runabout – $4500
|0408 308 298
|Jeff
|Seaford
|Fountain Pen – $offer
Bluetooth speaker – $150
|0488 194 367
|Jodie
|Garage Sale 249 Hull Rd
Mooralbarc 9am – 2pm
|Phillis
|Boronia
|Billiard Table – $1000
|0457 796 140
|Jeff
|Frankston
|Footy Card 1981 – $50
|042 063 69 53
|Anna
|Rowville
|MGBGT Car – $15500
Hardings camper trailer – $2900
|9764 1002
|Tina
|Shepparton
|1998 Manga Car – $2100
|0424 800 222
|John
|Bundoora
|Howard 2000 tractor – $800
Profile grinder – $2500
|0417 037 655
|Cathy
|East Brighton
|Golf ball – $500
|95 76 85 72
|Cliff
|Yarra Glen
|Ride on mower – $6000
|0418 349 009
|Noel
|Mentone
|1997 Falcon sedan – $2500
|0412 447 623
|Tom
|Geelong
|2015 Honda AG Bike – $3500
|0419 360 592
|Julie
|Mt Waverley
|Fire opal bracelet – $2950
|0459 677 872
|Denise
|Rosebud
|Unit in Rosebud – $360 – 400,000
|0438 691 454
|John
|Croydon
|Set of encyclopedia – $free
Saco watches
|0402 341 268
|Joan
|Rosebud
|Singles beds – $30 each
Ladder – $50
|0491 307 043
|Robert
|Footscray
|Bar fridge – $50
|0409 97 18 99
|Brenton
|East Keilor
|LOOKING – FX Holden Parts
|0408 356 524