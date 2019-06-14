3AW
Buy Swap and Sell – June 15

5 hours ago
Darren James
Buy Swap Sell

Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.

HOUSE RULES

Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays

Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.

Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.

  • Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
  • Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
  • Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
  • No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
John Dromana Petrol Bowser – $1600
Karaoke Machine – $120
SurfBoard – $120		 0403 932 258
Prue Lower Templestowe Mobility ramp – $120 0411 36 33 58
Jason Beverage Jayco Eagle 2002 – $12500
Boat 15” runabout – $4500		 0408 308 298
Jeff Seaford Fountain Pen – $offer
Bluetooth speaker – $150		 0488 194 367
Jodie Garage Sale 249 Hull Rd
Mooralbarc 9am – 2pm
Phillis Boronia Billiard Table – $1000 0457 796 140
Jeff Frankston Footy Card 1981 – $50 042 063 69 53
Anna Rowville MGBGT Car – $15500
Hardings camper trailer – $2900		 9764 1002
Tina Shepparton 1998 Manga Car – $2100 0424 800 222
John Bundoora Howard 2000 tractor – $800
Profile grinder – $2500		 0417 037 655
Cathy East Brighton Golf ball – $500 95 76 85 72
Cliff Yarra Glen Ride on mower – $6000 0418 349 009
Noel Mentone 1997 Falcon sedan – $2500 0412 447 623
Tom Geelong 2015 Honda AG Bike – $3500 0419 360 592
Julie Mt Waverley Fire opal bracelet – $2950 0459 677 872
Denise Rosebud Unit in Rosebud – $360 – 400,000 0438 691 454
John Croydon Set of encyclopedia – $free
Saco watches		 0402 341 268
Joan Rosebud Singles beds – $30 each
Ladder – $50		 0491 307 043
Robert Footscray Bar fridge – $50 0409 97 18 99
Brenton East Keilor LOOKING – FX Holden Parts 0408 356 524
