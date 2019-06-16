Advertisement
Buy Swap and Sell – June 16
Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.
HOUSE RULES
Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays
Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.
Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.
- Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
- Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
- Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
- No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
|Name
|Suburb
|Buying, swapping, selling
|Phone
|Pamela
|Surrey Hills
|Records – neg, table mats – neg, set of fire irons $50
|9880 7062
|Sue
|Balwyn
|Tables $50, television $80 and entertainment unit $60
|0401 391 457
|Ray
|Nunawading
|Bird cage $25
|9878 4342
|Jeff
|Croydon
|Fish tanks $200 and five drawer freezer $200
|0414 857 321
|Fred
|Lysterfield
|Boat $open to offers, VW combi van $25,000, business – delivering concrete (includes mixer) – neg
|0414 810 743
|Frank
|Gladstone Park
|Two vintage target longbows and arrows (archery) $300 for lot
|0400 242 006
|Zbig
|Richmond
|Boat $8000 or nearest offer
|0409 363 007
|Mary-Anne
|Wheelers Hill
|Set of car tracks $150
|0408 031 578
|Mel
|Spotswood
|Barbecue $10, display unit $50 each, fishing items
|0420 429 739
|Ian
|Thomastown
|Four burner gas barbecue $120
|0409 703 090
|Christine
|Mont Albert
|Bar fridge $40 and bar freezer $70
|0408 574 720
|Darryl
|Belmont
|Pedal organ $50
|0408 491 343
|Steve
|Coldstream
|After some home stay families for international students – www.billanook.vic.edu.au (need a police check)
|0421 993 571
|Monica
|Berwick
|Tiles $30 the lot, bike $40, vintage 1920s dress-ups $100
|0406 779 365
|Joe
|East Bentleigh
|A bed $4000 or ONO, overcoats $25 each, photo album $15
|9503 8686
|Emmy
|Dandenong
|Wooden metal bed $150
|0421 318 302