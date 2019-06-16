3AW
Buy Swap and Sell – June 16

5 hours ago
MML

Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.

HOUSE RULES

Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays

Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.

Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.

  • Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
  • Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
  • Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
  • No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
Name Suburb Buying, swapping, selling Phone
Pamela Surrey Hills Records – neg, table mats – neg, set of fire irons $50 9880 7062
Sue Balwyn Tables $50, television $80 and entertainment unit $60 0401 391 457
Ray Nunawading Bird cage $25 9878 4342
Jeff Croydon Fish tanks $200 and five drawer freezer $200 0414 857 321
Fred Lysterfield Boat $open to offers, VW combi van $25,000, business – delivering concrete (includes mixer) – neg 0414 810 743
Frank Gladstone Park Two vintage target longbows and arrows (archery) $300 for lot 0400 242 006
Zbig Richmond Boat $8000 or nearest offer 0409 363 007
Mary-Anne Wheelers Hill Set of car tracks $150 0408 031 578
Mel Spotswood Barbecue $10, display unit $50 each, fishing items 0420 429 739
Ian Thomastown Four burner gas barbecue $120 0409 703 090
Christine Mont Albert Bar fridge $40 and bar freezer $70 0408 574 720
Darryl Belmont Pedal organ $50 0408 491 343
Steve Coldstream After some home stay families for international students – www.billanook.vic.edu.au (need a police check) 0421 993 571
Monica Berwick Tiles $30 the lot, bike $40, vintage 1920s dress-ups $100 0406  779 365
Joe East Bentleigh A bed $4000 or ONO, overcoats $25 each, photo album $15 9503 8686
Emmy Dandenong Wooden metal bed $150 0421 318 302
