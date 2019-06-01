Advertisement
Buy Swap and Sell – June 2
Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.
HOUSE RULES
Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays
Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.
Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.
- Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
- Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
- Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
- No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
|Name
|Suburb
|Buying, swapping, selling
|Phone
|Robin
|East Keilor
|BUY – a chest of drawers & body shell
|0410 332 930
|Lyn
|North Balwyn
|Garden mulcher $65, electric cooker $500, child’s chair $55
|9857 4600
|Angelo
|Loch
|Oven with glass door $500
|5997 6266
|Paul
|Altona
|Want a free plough
|0438 468 857
|Mandy
|Gisborne
|Electric wheelchair $500
|0400 028 158
|Alfred
|St Albans
|2 VWs – 1969 & 1970 – best offer
|0412 785 990
|Peter
|Narre Warren North
|Caravan $18500
|0407 043 640
|Judith
|Camberwell
|Cushion for wheelchair $50
|9813 0084
|Ian
|Montmorency
|FREE – sunbeam mix master
|0411 174 050
|Irene
|St Kilda East
|Butchers block $400
|9527 4315
|Kenny
|Sorrento
|Two range hoods – brand new. $100 each. Dingy $950
|5984 4749
|Judy
|Hampton
|Two wing back chairs $300 for pair
|0408 083 172
|Lorraine
|Mornington
|FREE – five clumps of flack plants, ladies bag $25, overnight bag $15
|0407 074 471
|Joe
|Auburn vale
|Wheat juicer $200
|0402 284 775
|Dick
|Bayswater
|Second hand bricks – best offer and grey Fergie tractor parts $300-500.
|9720 8838
|Charlie
|Lara
|Tradesman trailer $970
|0417 511 453
|Domenica
|Mill Park
|Column heater $40, single bed $350, trunk $100
|0418 767 080
|Kevin
|Melton
|Three seater lounge suite $100
|0426 144 417
|John
|Knoxfield
|Bikes $20-50, wind chimes $10 each, plants $15
|0416 090 110
|Tony
|Preston
|Pepsi max jacket $55, fluro lights $20 each
|0402 116 136