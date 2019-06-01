3AW
Buy Swap and Sell – June 2

6 hours ago
Darren James

Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.

HOUSE RULES

Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays

Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.

Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.

  • Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
  • Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
  • Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
  • No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
Name Suburb Buying, swapping, selling Phone
Robin East Keilor BUY – a chest of drawers & body shell 0410 332 930
Lyn North Balwyn Garden mulcher $65, electric cooker $500, child’s chair $55 9857 4600
Angelo Loch Oven with glass door $500 5997 6266
Paul Altona Want a free plough 0438 468 857
Mandy Gisborne Electric wheelchair $500 0400 028 158
Alfred St Albans 2 VWs – 1969 & 1970 – best offer 0412 785 990
Peter Narre Warren North Caravan $18500 0407 043 640
Judith Camberwell Cushion for wheelchair $50 9813 0084
Ian Montmorency FREE – sunbeam mix master 0411 174 050
Irene St Kilda East Butchers block $400 9527 4315
Kenny Sorrento Two range hoods – brand new. $100 each. Dingy $950 5984 4749
Judy Hampton Two wing back chairs $300 for pair 0408 083 172
Lorraine Mornington FREE – five clumps of flack plants, ladies bag $25, overnight bag $15 0407 074 471
Joe Auburn vale Wheat juicer $200 0402 284 775
Dick Bayswater Second hand bricks – best offer and grey Fergie tractor parts $300-500. 9720 8838
Charlie Lara Tradesman trailer $970 0417 511 453
Domenica Mill Park Column heater $40, single bed $350, trunk $100 0418 767 080
Kevin Melton Three seater lounge suite $100 0426 144 417
John Knoxfield Bikes $20-50, wind chimes $10 each, plants $15 0416 090 110
Tony Preston Pepsi max jacket $55, fluro lights $20 each 0402 116 136

 

 

Darren James
