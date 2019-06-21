3AW
Buy Swap and Sell – June 22

2 hours ago
Darren James
Buy Swap Sell

Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.

HOUSE RULES

Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays

Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.

Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.

  • Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
  • Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
  • Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
  • No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
Mick Mitchem Oil heater – $25
27 Raymond E Feist books – $15		 0434 392 160
Simon Frankston Wall panel heaters – $150
Basketball ring – $100		 0427 542 182
John Mt Waverley Wave radio system – $150 9807 0779
Anita Mulgrave Baby love car seat – $60
Electric pole hedge trimmer – $60
GMC Circular saw – $40		 0400 863 016
Andrew Sunshine GT Mountain Bike – $390
Cannon Camera – $200
Tisser PRS Watch – $390		 0425 796 915
Cookie LOOKING – Theatre Program
Carousel with Patrcia Vivian		 599 60 118
Ian Forrest Hill 3 push bikes – $50 – $100 0477 903 227
Neville East Burwood LOOKING – 2 door fridge 0415 411 959
Trisha Tacoma Lounge suite – $850 0408 271 142
Bob Reservoir Trailer – $850
Motorbike carrier – $100		 0412 911 311
Helen Geelong 4 car tyres – $350 0435 81 322 8
Jerry Eltham Free Furniture 0414 995 662
Ian Ferntree Gully Westinghouse Fridge – $300
2 sofa beds – $500 each		 0417 014 361
Anne Keilor Downs Wardrobe – $450
Pelmets – $free		 0420 566 164
Bernie Nannawadding 2 panel beaters porter powers – $110
Double bed mattress – $50
4 Holden VT Berlina wheels – $100		 9878 6939
David Camberwell LOOKING – VFA jumpers 0418 349 025
Lorraine Gladstone Park Knitted children AFL Jumpers 0433 77 01 47
Valerie Cheltenham Bike – $100
Trunk – $30		 0407 548 002
Debra West Melton House of furniture 0421 971 956
Allen Narrewarren South House of furniture 0419 881 397
John Wheelers Hill Solid wall units – $150 0425 716 558
Grace Kew Glass laminate – $20
Pool fence – $90
Gerny – $90		 0409 13 10 11
