Advertisement
Buy Swap and Sell – June 22
Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.
HOUSE RULES
Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays
Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.
Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.
- Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
- Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
- Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
- No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
|Mick
|Mitchem
|Oil heater – $25
27 Raymond E Feist books – $15
|0434 392 160
|Simon
|Frankston
|Wall panel heaters – $150
Basketball ring – $100
|0427 542 182
|John
|Mt Waverley
|Wave radio system – $150
|9807 0779
|Anita
|Mulgrave
|Baby love car seat – $60
Electric pole hedge trimmer – $60
GMC Circular saw – $40
|0400 863 016
|Andrew
|Sunshine
|GT Mountain Bike – $390
Cannon Camera – $200
Tisser PRS Watch – $390
|0425 796 915
|Cookie
|LOOKING – Theatre Program
Carousel with Patrcia Vivian
|599 60 118
|Ian
|Forrest Hill
|3 push bikes – $50 – $100
|0477 903 227
|Neville
|East Burwood
|LOOKING – 2 door fridge
|0415 411 959
|Trisha
|Tacoma
|Lounge suite – $850
|0408 271 142
|Bob
|Reservoir
|Trailer – $850
Motorbike carrier – $100
|0412 911 311
|Helen
|Geelong
|4 car tyres – $350
|0435 81 322 8
|Jerry
|Eltham
|Free Furniture
|0414 995 662
|Ian
|Ferntree Gully
|Westinghouse Fridge – $300
2 sofa beds – $500 each
|0417 014 361
|Anne
|Keilor Downs
|Wardrobe – $450
Pelmets – $free
|0420 566 164
|Bernie
|Nannawadding
|2 panel beaters porter powers – $110
Double bed mattress – $50
4 Holden VT Berlina wheels – $100
|9878 6939
|David
|Camberwell
|LOOKING – VFA jumpers
|0418 349 025
|Lorraine
|Gladstone Park
|Knitted children AFL Jumpers
|0433 77 01 47
|Valerie
|Cheltenham
|Bike – $100
Trunk – $30
|0407 548 002
|Debra
|West Melton
|House of furniture
|0421 971 956
|Allen
|Narrewarren South
|House of furniture
|0419 881 397
|John
|Wheelers Hill
|Solid wall units – $150
|0425 716 558
|Grace
|Kew
|Glass laminate – $20
Pool fence – $90
Gerny – $90
|0409 13 10 11