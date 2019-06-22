Advertisement
Buy Swap and Sell – June 23
HOUSE RULES
Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays
Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.
Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.
- Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
- Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
- Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
- No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
|Name
|Suburb
|Buying, swapping, selling
|Phone
|Ron
|Sydenham
|Lampshade cover $30, large mirrors $50 each, two soft toys $30 each
|0468 841 971
|Anthony
|Elsternwick
|Mobility scooter $2000 or ONO
|0418 398 359
|Patricia
|Boronia
|Electric lift chair $220, dinner set $60, collection of figurines – all different prices
|9729 3119
|Kerry
|Cribb Point
|Dining table with six chairs $350 or best offer.
|0412 513 404
|Anne
|Berwick
|Gas cook top $220
|0472 727 288
|Ian
|Point Cook
|Dining room table and eight leather chairs $500 or ONO
|0407 055 361
|Tony
|Springvale
|Northern Territory stubby and box $35
|0435 599 311
|Simon
|Hampton East
|Trailer $150
|0406 904 027
|Michael
|Abbotsford
|Wanting to buy a car – budget of $500
|0478 572 707
|Ray
|Templestowe
|Oil heater $30, bike $65, giant bike $85
|9846 3387
|Steve
|Marysville
|Table with eight chairs $600 or ONO plus matching buffet $400 or ONO
|0438 373 501
|Suzie
|Torquay
|Washing machine $350, fridge $500, glass cabinet $500
|0455 255 373
|Rainer
|Greensborough
|1982 Toyota Blizzard $8000
|0427 611 294
|John
|Bundoora
|Caravan $44,000
|0438 559 141
|Anne
|Aspendale
|Dishwasher $50
|0403 714 483
|Diane
|Frankston South
|1989 Nissan Pintara $600
|0449 948 759
|Don
|St Kilda
|2 vacuum cleaners $30 each
|9510 1493
|Joe
|Wallan
|Boat $8500
|0400 190 249
|Alan
|Mornington
|Suitcase $120
|0412 419 134