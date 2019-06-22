3AW
Buy Swap and Sell – June 23

6 hours ago
Darren James

Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.

HOUSE RULES

Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays

Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.

Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.

  • Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
  • Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
  • Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
  • No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
Name Suburb Buying, swapping, selling Phone
Ron Sydenham Lampshade cover $30, large mirrors $50 each, two soft toys $30 each 0468 841 971
Anthony Elsternwick Mobility scooter $2000 or ONO 0418 398 359
Patricia Boronia Electric lift chair $220, dinner set $60, collection of figurines – all different prices 9729 3119
Kerry Cribb Point Dining table with six chairs $350 or best offer. 0412 513 404
Anne Berwick Gas cook top $220 0472 727 288
Ian Point Cook Dining room table and eight leather chairs $500 or ONO 0407 055 361
Tony Springvale Northern Territory stubby and box $35 0435 599 311
Simon Hampton East Trailer $150 0406 904 027
Michael Abbotsford Wanting to buy a car – budget of $500 0478 572 707
Ray Templestowe Oil heater $30, bike $65, giant bike $85 9846 3387
Steve Marysville Table with eight chairs $600 or ONO plus matching buffet $400 or ONO 0438 373 501
Suzie Torquay Washing machine $350, fridge $500, glass cabinet $500 0455 255 373
Rainer Greensborough 1982 Toyota Blizzard $8000 0427 611 294
John Bundoora Caravan $44,000 0438 559 141
Anne Aspendale Dishwasher $50 0403 714 483
Diane Frankston South 1989 Nissan Pintara $600 0449 948 759
Don St Kilda 2 vacuum cleaners $30 each 9510 1493
Joe Wallan Boat $8500 0400 190 249
Alan Mornington Suitcase $120 0412 419 134
