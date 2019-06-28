3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Buy Swap and Sell – June 29

2 hours ago
Darren James
Buy Swap Sell

Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.

HOUSE RULES

Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays

Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.

Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.

  • Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
  • Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
  • Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
  • No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
Caroline South Yarra 2 dog beds – $35 each 0409 543 460
Linda Wheelers Hill Bike – $180
Massage table – $80		 0404 938 176
June Montrove LOOKING – Camper Van Mark – 0413 762 458
Manuel Springvale Ride on Mower – $1800
2 electric scooters – $500 both		 0419 691 257
Robin Rye Fencing panels – $250
Wooden gates – $250		 5985 2976
Helen 2 x Wilbur Wilde on July 5th
– $50 both		 0412 509 325
Brett Hastings LOOKING – box trailer 6×4 0411 049 699
Helen Ferntree Gully Exercise bike – $120
Twist and shape exercise machine – $100		 0413 420 166
Vince Preston Glass shelving – $free
Light shades – $20
Trampoline mats – $10		 0418 380 335
Lyn Mt Everlyn Caravan Jayco 2002 – $23000 0418 124 466
Simon Frankston South Cupboards – $50 0427 542 182
James Melton South Mattress – $45
Mirror – $20
3 picture print – $20		 0414 691 891
Reg Clarinda Old messers copper – $150 041 646 33 51
Cliff Bayswater Camara wood heater – $400 0418 349 009
Betty Glen Waverley Candle stick holder – $10
Gym ball – $20
Esky – $10		 0403 13 88 70
Ian Berick Push bike – $500 0438 0421 99
Barry Mt Martha Roof rack – $350 0428 830 881
Margaret Coburg Recliner Chair 9354 6735
Mary North Ringwood Dining suite – $500
Lounge Suite – $200		 9876 1744
Bernie Greensborough LOOKING – Coobra 0412 162 325
Joan Safety Beach 47sqm floor tiles – $450 0412 013 074
Andrew Doveton Cricket Bat – $50
Sewing Machine – $50
Golf clubs – $20		 9793 2958
Kay Blackburn Pine cabinet – $50
lounge suite – $50		 040 88 29 261
Darren James
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332