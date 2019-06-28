Advertisement
Buy Swap and Sell – June 29
|Caroline
|South Yarra
|2 dog beds – $35 each
|0409 543 460
|Linda
|Wheelers Hill
|Bike – $180
Massage table – $80
|0404 938 176
|June
|Montrove
|LOOKING – Camper Van
|Mark – 0413 762 458
|Manuel
|Springvale
|Ride on Mower – $1800
2 electric scooters – $500 both
|0419 691 257
|Robin
|Rye
|Fencing panels – $250
Wooden gates – $250
|5985 2976
|Helen
|2 x Wilbur Wilde on July 5th
– $50 both
|0412 509 325
|Brett
|Hastings
|LOOKING – box trailer 6×4
|0411 049 699
|Helen
|Ferntree Gully
|Exercise bike – $120
Twist and shape exercise machine – $100
|0413 420 166
|Vince
|Preston
|Glass shelving – $free
Light shades – $20
Trampoline mats – $10
|0418 380 335
|Lyn
|Mt Everlyn
|Caravan Jayco 2002 – $23000
|0418 124 466
|Simon
|Frankston South
|Cupboards – $50
|0427 542 182
|James
|Melton South
|Mattress – $45
Mirror – $20
3 picture print – $20
|0414 691 891
|Reg
|Clarinda
|Old messers copper – $150
|041 646 33 51
|Cliff
|Bayswater
|Camara wood heater – $400
|0418 349 009
|Betty
|Glen Waverley
|Candle stick holder – $10
Gym ball – $20
Esky – $10
|0403 13 88 70
|Ian
|Berick
|Push bike – $500
|0438 0421 99
|Barry
|Mt Martha
|Roof rack – $350
|0428 830 881
|Margaret
|Coburg
|Recliner Chair
|9354 6735
|Mary
|North Ringwood
|Dining suite – $500
Lounge Suite – $200
|9876 1744
|Bernie
|Greensborough
|LOOKING – Coobra
|0412 162 325
|Joan
|Safety Beach
|47sqm floor tiles – $450
|0412 013 074
|Andrew
|Doveton
|Cricket Bat – $50
Sewing Machine – $50
Golf clubs – $20
|9793 2958
|Kay
|Blackburn
|Pine cabinet – $50
lounge suite – $50
|040 88 29 261