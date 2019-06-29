Advertisement
Buy Swap and Sell – June 30
Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.
HOUSE RULES
Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays
Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.
Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.
- Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
- Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
- Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
- No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
|Name
|Suburb
|Buying, swapping, selling
|Phone
|Helen
|Geelong
|New coat from the coat man $80, Remington hair straightener $50
|0425 766 744
|Patricia
|Preston
|40 LP records, 80-90 78s and 6 45s. All decades. $100. Diplomat stereogram $50
|0448 397 577
|Ron
|Melton
|Trampoline $1100 and kitchen table $50
|0428 100 440
|Brian
|Northcote
|Diesel truck motor $600
|0407 515 849
|Pam
|Ferntree Gully
|Set of three tables $100
|0420 973 156
|Russell
|Bittern
|Satellite TV $450
|0409 930 699
|John
|Cockatoo
|Mercedes 1986 $1000
|0411 812 945
|Rennie
|Werribee
|Caravan $3000 and Mitsubishi van 1992 $2000
|0449 603 216
|Isabelle
|Wattle Glen
|Front load washing machine $200 or best offer
|0407 071 751
|Maggie
|Greensborough
|BUY – bottle of KAO magma
|0417 417 365
|Brian
|Upwey
|3 x 2 garden shed – free
|0408 266 481
|Andreas
|Taylor Hills
|Dining table $350 or ONO, steel cabinet $30 or ONO, stand for a caravan $50
|0407 375 208
|Jenny
|Rowville
|Hall stand $100, dinner set – 26 pieces $250, six fence posts $10 each
|0438 254 516
|Shirley
|Mount Eliza
|Welding unit $100, 2 heaters – best offer, drill $125
|0428 782 534
|Neil
|Frankston
|Device used to tow caravans $600, device for pulling 4WD $300 – BUY air-conditioner
|0407 546 005
|Sam
|Mill Park
|Five proof pure gold coins $400 each, mint bank notes (still in folders) $neg, 10 budgie show cages $50 each
|0421 915 022
|Vic
|Whittlesea
|Closing storage unit at Bundoora… lots of household furniture. Best offer.
|0477 701 247
|Jenny
|Balwyn North
|Magazines – all sorts $200
|0410 635 927
|Phil
|Dingley
|Corner desk – FREE
|0418 511 557
|Peter
|Maribyrnong
|Milk bar sign $1250 and red pay phone $500
|0411 187 087