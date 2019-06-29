3AW
Buy Swap and Sell – June 30

1 min ago
Darren James

Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.

HOUSE RULES

Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays

Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.

Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.

  • Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
  • Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
  • Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
  • No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
Name Suburb Buying, swapping, selling Phone
Helen Geelong New coat from the coat man $80, Remington hair straightener $50 0425 766 744
Patricia Preston 40 LP records, 80-90 78s and 6 45s. All decades. $100. Diplomat stereogram $50 0448 397 577
Ron Melton Trampoline $1100 and kitchen table $50 0428 100 440
Russell Bittern Satellite TV $450 0409 930 699
John Cockatoo Mercedes 1986 $1000 0411 812 945
Rennie Werribee Caravan $3000 and Mitsubishi van 1992 $2000 0449 603 216
Isabelle Wattle Glen Front load washing machine $200 or best offer 0407 071 751
Maggie Greensborough BUY – bottle of KAO magma 0417 417 365
Brian Upwey 3 x 2 garden shed – free 0408 266 481
Andreas Taylor Hills Dining table $350 or ONO, steel cabinet $30 or ONO, stand for a caravan $50 0407 375 208
Jenny Rowville Hall stand $100, dinner set – 26 pieces $250, six fence posts $10 each 0438 254 516
Shirley Mount Eliza Welding unit $100, 2 heaters – best offer, drill $125 0428 782 534
Neil Frankston Device used to tow caravans $600, device for pulling 4WD $300  – BUY air-conditioner 0407 546 005
Sam Mill Park Five proof pure gold coins $400 each, mint bank notes (still in folders) $neg, 10 budgie show cages $50 each 0421 915 022
Vic Whittlesea Closing storage unit at Bundoora… lots of household furniture. Best offer. 0477 701 247
Jenny Balwyn North Magazines – all sorts $200 0410 635 927
Phil Dingley Corner desk – FREE 0418 511 557
Peter Maribyrnong Milk bar sign $1250 and red pay phone $500 0411 187 087
