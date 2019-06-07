3AW
Buy Swap and Sell – June 8

Darren James
Buy Swap Sell

Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.

HOUSE RULES

Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays

Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.

Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.

  • Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
  • Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
  • Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
  • No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
Angie Springvale Tapestry with wool – $30
Wood chairs – $40 each
fold up bed – $65		 9546 7561
Tim Warrandyte Mercedes 1997 – $2000
Ride up on mower – $650
Kids motor bike – $150		 0400 95 39 83
Savina Rosanna Battery drill – $50
Holden Commodore 1996 – $1000
Electric saw – $40		 0418 384 508
Lisa Vermont Fridge – $80
A child and mens bikes – $offer		 0424 034 474
Neville East Burwood Bar fridge – $100
Large outdoor heater – $100
2 brand new Hyundai wheels – $120		 0415 411 959
Denis Berwick Bumper bar – $450
Electric hoist – $135
Marine clock – $100		 0424 019 373
Mick Mitchem Electric heater – $25
Freezer – $75
Lawn mower – $50		 0434 392 160
Sue Sunbury Wool – $7 a ball 0417 418 941
Keith Deer Park Towing mirrors – $80
Caravan step – $30
Extension – $80		 9363 7489
Peter Chadstone 17 Orchid – $85
Toilet set – $150
Pressure cleaner – $70		 0412 803 208
Linda Cowes Caravan and annex 0466 99 7724
Anthony Berwick Soccer boots – $10 0419 856 989
Lou Lower Templestowe Right handed golf clubs with bag
and beginners set with bag- $80		 0432 066 078
Alex Lilydale LOOKING – battery for fridge 0433 631 935
Greg Altona Meadows Coffee machine – $1200 0421 488 336
Anne Fingle House 0438 212 612
Sue East Brighton Wheelchair – $2500 041 737 0524
Liz Kelba Orange couch – $60 0412 051 747
Gloria Mitchem Curry leaf plant – $40 0400 999 702
