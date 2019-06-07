Advertisement
Buy Swap and Sell – June 8
Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.
HOUSE RULES
Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays
Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.
Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.
- Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
- Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
- Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
- No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
|Angie
|Springvale
|Tapestry with wool – $30
Wood chairs – $40 each
fold up bed – $65
|9546 7561
|Tim
|Warrandyte
|Mercedes 1997 – $2000
Ride up on mower – $650
Kids motor bike – $150
|0400 95 39 83
|Savina
|Rosanna
|Battery drill – $50
Holden Commodore 1996 – $1000
Electric saw – $40
|0418 384 508
|Lisa
|Vermont
|Fridge – $80
A child and mens bikes – $offer
|0424 034 474
|Neville
|East Burwood
|Bar fridge – $100
Large outdoor heater – $100
2 brand new Hyundai wheels – $120
|0415 411 959
|Denis
|Berwick
|Bumper bar – $450
Electric hoist – $135
Marine clock – $100
|0424 019 373
|Mick
|Mitchem
|Electric heater – $25
Freezer – $75
Lawn mower – $50
|0434 392 160
|Sue
|Sunbury
|Wool – $7 a ball
|0417 418 941
|Keith
|Deer Park
|Towing mirrors – $80
Caravan step – $30
Extension – $80
|9363 7489
|Peter
|Chadstone
|17 Orchid – $85
Toilet set – $150
Pressure cleaner – $70
|0412 803 208
|Linda
|Cowes
|Caravan and annex
|0466 99 7724
|Anthony
|Berwick
|Soccer boots – $10
|0419 856 989
|Lou
|Lower Templestowe
|Right handed golf clubs with bag
and beginners set with bag- $80
|0432 066 078
|Alex
|Lilydale
|LOOKING – battery for fridge
|0433 631 935
|Greg
|Altona Meadows
|Coffee machine – $1200
|0421 488 336
|Anne
|Fingle
|House
|0438 212 612
|Sue
|East Brighton
|Wheelchair – $2500
|041 737 0524
|Liz
|Kelba
|Orange couch – $60
|0412 051 747
|Gloria
|Mitchem
|Curry leaf plant – $40
|0400 999 702