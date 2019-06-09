3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Buy Swap and Sell – June 9

5 hours ago
MML

Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.

HOUSE RULES

Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays

Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.

Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.

  • Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
  • Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
  • Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
  • No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
Name Suburb Buying, swapping, selling Phone
Karen Sunshine A round of golf – 18 holes for 4 players. $140 0417 555 035
Tony Hampton Park Plantation shutters $250 0481 170 874
Dianne Dandenong A large amount of Tupperware $150 0421 637 591
Pam Ferntree Gully A set of three tables $150 or ONO 0420 973 156
Trevor Dallas Two girls bikes $25 and stunt bike $80 plus 1973-75 Playboy magazines – best offer 0412 030 435
Sean Deer Park 85 Suzuki motorbike $1400 0432 262 363
Carol Rowville Honeycomb rocks – free 0414 250 265
Fred Keilor Shredder $450 0419 669 934
Michael Boronia Two coffee tables $50 and $20 9762 5620
Alan Moonee Ponds Brand new car radio $275 0435 998 048
Tilley Inverloch TV cabinet $100, LG blue ray 3d recorder and disc player $150 0418 918 652
Stan Brighton Two sets of golf clubs $300 each 0418 127 552
Joyce Clayton Two bird nests and one tree fern $100 for lot. Set of bi fold doors $150 and reverse cycle air conditioner $100 0415 049 287
Ewan Templestowe Assorted leather craft tools $100, snow chains $20, slide projector $50 0447 674 533
Rosemary East Doncaster Desk $80, pine buffet $30 0438 604 579
Ron Lilydale Heavy duty levels ridders for caravans $400 0412 262 851
John Highett Wooden ladder $45, five matchbox model cars $75 for lot, $1 notes in book $400 0419 556 849
Mark Sandown Park Tablet $70, cordless drill $50, old telephones $best offer 0407 288 578
Simon East Melbourne Oven $3500 0413 263 204
Jenny Sorrento Fibre glass dingy $850 or ONO 0418 322 260 – Roger
Jenny Mitcham Hall stand $150, coffee table $10, bag of DVDs $10 0411 868 223

 

MML
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332