Buy Swap and Sell – June 9

HOUSE RULES
Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays
Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.
Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.
- Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
- Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
- Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
- No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
|Name
|Suburb
|Buying, swapping, selling
|Phone
|Karen
|Sunshine
|A round of golf – 18 holes for 4 players. $140
|0417 555 035
|Tony
|Hampton Park
|Plantation shutters $250
|0481 170 874
|Dianne
|Dandenong
|A large amount of Tupperware $150
|0421 637 591
|Pam
|Ferntree Gully
|A set of three tables $150 or ONO
|0420 973 156
|Trevor
|Dallas
|Two girls bikes $25 and stunt bike $80 plus 1973-75 Playboy magazines – best offer
|0412 030 435
|Sean
|Deer Park
|85 Suzuki motorbike $1400
|0432 262 363
|Carol
|Rowville
|Honeycomb rocks – free
|0414 250 265
|Fred
|Keilor
|Shredder $450
|0419 669 934
|Michael
|Boronia
|Two coffee tables $50 and $20
|9762 5620
|Alan
|Moonee Ponds
|Brand new car radio $275
|0435 998 048
|Tilley
|Inverloch
|TV cabinet $100, LG blue ray 3d recorder and disc player $150
|0418 918 652
|Stan
|Brighton
|Two sets of golf clubs $300 each
|0418 127 552
|Joyce
|Clayton
|Two bird nests and one tree fern $100 for lot. Set of bi fold doors $150 and reverse cycle air conditioner $100
|0415 049 287
|Ewan
|Templestowe
|Assorted leather craft tools $100, snow chains $20, slide projector $50
|0447 674 533
|Rosemary
|East Doncaster
|Desk $80, pine buffet $30
|0438 604 579
|Ron
|Lilydale
|Heavy duty levels ridders for caravans $400
|0412 262 851
|John
|Highett
|Wooden ladder $45, five matchbox model cars $75 for lot, $1 notes in book $400
|0419 556 849
|Mark
|Sandown Park
|Tablet $70, cordless drill $50, old telephones $best offer
|0407 288 578
|Simon
|East Melbourne
|Oven $3500
|0413 263 204
|Jenny
|Sorrento
|Fibre glass dingy $850 or ONO
|0418 322 260 – Roger
|Jenny
|Mitcham
|Hall stand $150, coffee table $10, bag of DVDs $10
|0411 868 223