Buy, Swap and Sell – March 10
Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.
HOUSE RULES
Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays
Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.
Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.
- Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
- Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
- Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
- No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
|Camilla
|Glen Waverley
|Outdoor spa $300, spa cover $100, gas heater $50
|0432 647 975
|Anne
|Narre Warren North
|Glass outdoor table, 4 chairs $30
|0401 666 428
|Ian
|Nunawading
|4 pushbikes for sale. $65 for three. $100 for nice mountain bike.
|0477 903 227
|Rance
|South Blackburn
|Black opal ring $325, watch $120
|0402 450 990
|Ross
|St Kilda
|Jayco camper trailer $8000
|0419 527 885
|Nancy
|Dandenong
|Queen size bed frame $20, cupboard $10
|9795 9687
|Annette
|Cheltenham
|Copies of TV series The Practise
|0422 432 996
|Colin
|Doncaster
|Buy – a rabbit hutch
|9857 4639
|Angela
|Warrandyte South
|Keg master beer dispensing machine $400 or ONO, arcade game machine $300 or ono
|0408 549 779
|Simon
|Colac
|Buy – a spittoon
|0437 199 368
|Jackie
|Berwick
|Sail boat $5400
|0406 262 848
|John
|Mount Martha
|Front loader washing machine $500, clothes dryer $100
|0419 222 114
|Sharon
|South Morang
|Samsung tablet $150
|0418 967 111
|Roy
|Brighton
|Dog kennel $125, dog/cat window $30, dog basket $30
|9592 5807
|Jamie
|St Albans
|Electric king size single bed $1000 or ono, electric reclining chair $500
|0432 027 760
|John
|Wantirna South
|Giveaway – eight person spa, inbuilt barbecue $50
|9800 2870
|Julie
|Ashwood
|Treadmill $490, air roaster $180
|0408 996 220