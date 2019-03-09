3AW
131332
Buy, Swap and Sell – March 10

6 hours ago
Darren James

Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.

HOUSE RULES

Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays

Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.

Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.

  • Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
  • Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
  • Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
  • No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
Name Suburb Buying, swapping, selling Phone
Camilla Glen Waverley Outdoor spa $300, spa cover $100, gas heater $50 0432 647 975
Anne Narre Warren North Glass outdoor table, 4 chairs $30 0401 666 428
Ian Nunawading 4 pushbikes for sale. $65 for three. $100 for nice mountain bike. 0477 903 227
Rance South Blackburn Black opal ring $325, watch $120 0402 450 990
Ross St Kilda Jayco camper trailer $8000 0419 527 885
Nancy Dandenong Queen size bed frame $20, cupboard $10 9795 9687
Annette Cheltenham Copies of TV series The Practise 0422 432 996
Colin Doncaster Buy – a rabbit hutch 9857 4639
Angela Warrandyte South Keg master beer dispensing machine $400 or ONO, arcade game machine $300 or ono 0408 549 779
Simon Colac Buy – a spittoon 0437 199 368
Jackie Berwick Sail boat $5400 0406 262 848
John Mount Martha Front loader washing machine $500, clothes dryer $100 0419 222 114
Sharon South Morang Samsung tablet $150 0418 967 111
Roy Brighton Dog kennel $125, dog/cat window $30, dog basket $30 9592 5807
Jamie St Albans Electric king size single bed $1000 or ono, electric reclining chair $500 0432 027 760
John Wantirna South Giveaway – eight person spa, inbuilt barbecue  $50 9800 2870
Julie Ashwood Treadmill $490, air roaster $180 0408 996 220
Darren James
