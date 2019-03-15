3AW
Buy Swap and Sell – March 16

7 hours ago
Darren James
Buy Swap Sell

HOUSE RULES

Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays

Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.

Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.

  • Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
  • Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
  • Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
  • No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
Name Suburb Buying, swapping, selling Phone
John Nannawadding Mens bike – $85
2 seater lounge – $neg		 0434 392 160
Brian Mordalic security door 2047mm x 856mm – $70
cane sofa – $120
holden rodeo – $750		 0415 839 273
George Doncaster East Queen size bed – $600 0418 585 448
Jenny Frankston Mobility walker – $55 0407 89 19 15
Joan Mentone Dining setting – $offer 0409 856 760
(Bob)
Margaret Malvern East Washing machine – $1050
Fridge – $600
Dining table and 4 chairs – $400		 0427 569 812
Lou Pakenham Power chair – $3200
Kia rondo – $110		 0404 53 8448
David Seville Kitchen appliances – $2000
Lounge suite – $900		 0408 922 513
Dorothy Black Rock Fridge freezer $500 0438 33 56 37
Terry Berwick Set of lawn bowls – $350 0438 194 112
George Ferntree Gully 4 doubles beds – $70 or $230 9753 5817
Mario Greensborough Billiard table – $offer
Dining table chairs – $85		 0407 35 96 28
Vicky Clarinda Mobility scooter – $2250 0402 085 881
Andrew Bitton Looking – good quality fill 0438 145 031
Barbara Traralgon Dining room table – $400
Portable air conditioner – $offer		 5164 2860
Darren Bacchus Marsh Motorbike leathers M – L – $200
Holden HSV Black jacket – $85
Antique egg cooker – $40		 0400 697 566
Darren James
