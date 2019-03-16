3AW
Buy Swap and Sell – March 17

12 hours ago
Darren James

Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.

HOUSE RULES

Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays

Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.

Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.

  • Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
  • Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
  • Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
  • No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
Name Suburb Buying, swapping, selling Phone
Guy Surrey Hills 1984 ford laser $4900 0408 508 444
Alan Croydon Hills Kitchen cupboard $2500 0418 331 432
Trish South Yarra Hall stand $50 0412 145 320
John Keilor Jayco discovery pop top van $20,000 0427 367 403
Nicholas Coburg Looking for 1967-72 footy cards 0423 658 050
Ray Templestowe Saw blade wielder $80, bag-less vacuum $35, pram $35 9846 3387
Mary Cranbourne 2 walker $20 each  and wheelchair $200 5995 8949
David Whittlesea After beehive equipment and unwanted beehives 0427 858 643
Phil North Ringwood Boat and trailer $2500 0490 490 259
Stephen Clayton Double vanity $500, water tank $350, gas space heater $120 0411 646 580
Ron Riddles Creek MGB parts – SU carburettor $200, fuel pump $50, MGB handbook $40 0417 546 113
Jeanette Albert Park Electric golf buggy $220 0409 995 556
Elaine Beaconsfield Slate tiles 50 cents a tile. Big gate $20 9707 4225
Teddy Viewbank 1990 Toyota Cressida $1700 or ONO 0412 596 162
Bronwyn Hampton Kitchen $1000 0419 384 221
Ken Rosebud Grey pavers – 670 of them $1 each or best offer, indoor bowling matt – 2 sets of bowls $300 or best offer, dresser $700 or best offer 5982 2969
Tom East Keilor 1990 Toyota Camry $2000 9337 6927
Graham Cranbourne 2 on site caravans – in Heyfield $22,000 for both or best offer 0411 369 001 – Richard
