Advertisement
Buy Swap and Sell – March 17
Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.
HOUSE RULES
Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays
Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.
Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.
- Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
- Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
- Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
- No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
|Name
|Suburb
|Buying, swapping, selling
|Phone
|Guy
|Surrey Hills
|1984 ford laser $4900
|0408 508 444
|Alan
|Croydon Hills
|Kitchen cupboard $2500
|0418 331 432
|Trish
|South Yarra
|Hall stand $50
|0412 145 320
|John
|Keilor
|Jayco discovery pop top van $20,000
|0427 367 403
|Nicholas
|Coburg
|Looking for 1967-72 footy cards
|0423 658 050
|Ray
|Templestowe
|Saw blade wielder $80, bag-less vacuum $35, pram $35
|9846 3387
|Mary
|Cranbourne
|2 walker $20 each and wheelchair $200
|5995 8949
|David
|Whittlesea
|After beehive equipment and unwanted beehives
|0427 858 643
|Phil
|North Ringwood
|Boat and trailer $2500
|0490 490 259
|Stephen
|Clayton
|Double vanity $500, water tank $350, gas space heater $120
|0411 646 580
|Ron
|Riddles Creek
|MGB parts – SU carburettor $200, fuel pump $50, MGB handbook $40
|0417 546 113
|Jeanette
|Albert Park
|Electric golf buggy $220
|0409 995 556
|Elaine
|Beaconsfield
|Slate tiles 50 cents a tile. Big gate $20
|9707 4225
|Teddy
|Viewbank
|1990 Toyota Cressida $1700 or ONO
|0412 596 162
|Bronwyn
|Hampton
|Kitchen $1000
|0419 384 221
|Ken
|Rosebud
|Grey pavers – 670 of them $1 each or best offer, indoor bowling matt – 2 sets of bowls $300 or best offer, dresser $700 or best offer
|5982 2969
|Tom
|East Keilor
|1990 Toyota Camry $2000
|9337 6927
|Graham
|Cranbourne
|2 on site caravans – in Heyfield $22,000 for both or best offer
|0411 369 001 – Richard