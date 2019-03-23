3AW
Buy Swap and Sell – March 23

6 hours ago
Darren James

Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.

HOUSE RULES

Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays

Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.

Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.

  • Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
  • Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
  • Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
  • No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away

 

Amanda Oakleigh Has an estate from her husband, who recently died. Everything must go! 0404 536 736
Joy East Doncaster Selling one large striped, beige, cream and brown drape, 9ft long, $550, Small Austrian blind, 160cm long $55 and an electric blanket for $60. 0438 934 909
Bernie McLeod Selling a dining setting ($500), Crystal cabinet ($300) 0412 688 113
Mary Pakenham Reclining chair ($1100) 0452 217 257
Ben Sunbury Wants to buy a double or queen mattress and base bed 9744 4202
Colin Werribee Wants to buy Ear Pods and a GoPro 0422 231 944
Dee Ashwood Selling two mobility scooters ($2,200 for one and $800 for the other) 0418 596 526
May Vermont Selling a dining table with 6 chairs ($200 or nearest offer), 4 burner BBQ ($50), and household kitchen appliances (from $10) 0417 383 723
Alan Elwood Selling a 6×4 Trailer ($400), 3 bar roof rack ($200), Hitashi reciprocal saw ($100) 0412 198 425
Barry Mornington Selling a new sink ($85) 0407 413 080
Neil Deer Park Circular Saw ($50), Drill press ($150) 0417 582 367
Peter Avondale Heights Buying a 1967 Ford XR Falcon 0438 176 100
Tom Caroline Springs Selling a tool trailer ($1500) 0417 551 063
Anne North Essendon Selling an outdoor table setting with 6 chairs ($120 or nearest offer) 0419 384 496
Kev Mentone Selling a heavy duty trailer and a light duty trailer, best offer for both 0439 583 612
Steven Belgrave Selling a hardtop canopy for a 2002 Hilux with the roof rack ($800) 0407 851 524
Tim Croydon North Selling kids bunk beds ($250) 0422 407 497
Alan Ferntree Gully Gottlieb 1995 Baseball Pinball Machine ($4500 or nearest offer) 0418 381 674
