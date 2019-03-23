Advertisement
Buy Swap and Sell – March 23
Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.
HOUSE RULES
Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays
Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.
Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.
- Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
- Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
- Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
- No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
|Amanda
|Oakleigh
|Has an estate from her husband, who recently died. Everything must go!
|0404 536 736
|Joy
|East Doncaster
|Selling one large striped, beige, cream and brown drape, 9ft long, $550, Small Austrian blind, 160cm long $55 and an electric blanket for $60.
|0438 934 909
|Bernie
|McLeod
|Selling a dining setting ($500), Crystal cabinet ($300)
|0412 688 113
|Mary
|Pakenham
|Reclining chair ($1100)
|0452 217 257
|Ben
|Sunbury
|Wants to buy a double or queen mattress and base bed
|9744 4202
|Colin
|Werribee
|Wants to buy Ear Pods and a GoPro
|0422 231 944
|Dee
|Ashwood
|Selling two mobility scooters ($2,200 for one and $800 for the other)
|0418 596 526
|May
|Vermont
|Selling a dining table with 6 chairs ($200 or nearest offer), 4 burner BBQ ($50), and household kitchen appliances (from $10)
|0417 383 723
|Alan
|Elwood
|Selling a 6×4 Trailer ($400), 3 bar roof rack ($200), Hitashi reciprocal saw ($100)
|0412 198 425
|Barry
|Mornington
|Selling a new sink ($85)
|0407 413 080
|Neil
|Deer Park
|Circular Saw ($50), Drill press ($150)
|0417 582 367
|Peter
|Avondale Heights
|Buying a 1967 Ford XR Falcon
|0438 176 100
|Tom
|Caroline Springs
|Selling a tool trailer ($1500)
|0417 551 063
|Anne
|North Essendon
|Selling an outdoor table setting with 6 chairs ($120 or nearest offer)
|0419 384 496
|Kev
|Mentone
|Selling a heavy duty trailer and a light duty trailer, best offer for both
|0439 583 612
|Steven
|Belgrave
|Selling a hardtop canopy for a 2002 Hilux with the roof rack ($800)
|0407 851 524
|Tim
|Croydon North
|Selling kids bunk beds ($250)
|0422 407 497
|Alan
|Ferntree Gully
|Gottlieb 1995 Baseball Pinball Machine ($4500 or nearest offer)
|0418 381 674