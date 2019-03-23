Advertisement
Buy Swap and Sell – March 24
Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.
HOUSE RULES
Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays
Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.
Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.
- Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
- Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
- Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
- No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
|Name
|Suburb
|Buying, swapping, selling
|Phone
|Gary
|Frankston
|Plants from $3
|9770 1431
|Marcus
|Box Hill
|Wanted – a single bed mattress
|0425 787 653
|Ellie
|Selby
|Grey fergie diesel tractor $4000, old farm implements – make an offer – and hydrangeas up to $20
|0438 701 920
|Jo
|East Melbourne
|Two sets of French doors $donation, goblets $50
|0419 308 141
|Doug
|Footscray
|Blue stone pitchers $2.50 each
|9687 4441
|Karen
|Sunshine
|Two tickets to Whitney Houston tribute show $70 for two
|0417 555 035
|Misha
|Mount Waverley
|Two Russian type writers 2 for $160 or one for $100 each – plus one free English typewriter throw in
|0413 529 010
|Mark
|Seaford
|Got lots of items – deceased house
|0417 581 887
|Pat
|Balwyn
|FREE- shower screen
|0400 061 235
|Elsie
|Avondale Heights
|Toyota 1977 Cressida $2000
|0477 051 180
|Lois
|Patterson Lakes
|Solid tv cabinet, timber single bunk, blue chair which turns into a bed – $100 or ONO for lot
|9772 5093
|Martin
|Keilor Downs
|Roof racks $150 and shelving $150
|0419 398 147
|Greg
|Queenscliff
|Wanted – walking poles – folding
|0408 373 138
|Norm
|Noble Park
|Trailer with canopy $850
|0405 802 927
|John
|Keilor East
|FREE – iron
|0417 382 205
|Joe
|Langwarrin
|One lawn mower, brush cutter, whipper snipper
|0457 0997 28
|Therese
|Hallam
|Scooter $650
|9703 2313
|Terry
|Ferntree Gully
|Billiard table $700-800
|0408 421 868
|Len
|Nunawading
|Grass spraying paint $150 – other items make an offer
|0418 327 824
|Rhonda
|East Brighton
|Outdoor glass table $75 or nearest offer
|9578 4485
|Les
|Officer
|Clothes dryer $100 or ONO
|0422 482 215