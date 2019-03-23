3AW
Buy Swap and Sell – March 24

7 hours ago
Darren James

Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.

HOUSE RULES

Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays

Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.

Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.

  • Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
  • Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
  • Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
  • No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
Name Suburb Buying, swapping, selling Phone
Gary Frankston Plants from $3 9770 1431
Marcus Box Hill Wanted – a single bed mattress 0425 787 653
Ellie Selby Grey fergie diesel tractor $4000, old farm implements – make an offer – and hydrangeas up to $20 0438 701 920
Jo East Melbourne Two sets of French doors $donation, goblets $50 0419 308 141
Doug Footscray Blue stone pitchers $2.50 each 9687 4441
Karen Sunshine Two tickets to Whitney Houston tribute show $70 for two 0417 555 035
Misha Mount Waverley Two Russian type writers 2 for $160 or one for $100 each – plus one free English typewriter throw in 0413 529 010
Mark Seaford Got lots of items – deceased house 0417 581 887
Pat Balwyn FREE-  shower screen 0400 061 235
Elsie Avondale Heights Toyota 1977 Cressida $2000 0477 051 180
Lois Patterson Lakes Solid tv cabinet, timber single bunk, blue chair which turns into a bed – $100 or ONO for lot 9772 5093
Martin Keilor Downs Roof racks $150 and shelving $150 0419 398 147
Greg Queenscliff Wanted – walking poles – folding 0408 373 138
Norm Noble Park Trailer with canopy $850 0405 802 927
John Keilor East FREE – iron 0417 382 205
Joe Langwarrin One lawn mower, brush cutter, whipper snipper 0457 0997 28
Therese Hallam Scooter $650 9703 2313
Terry Ferntree Gully Billiard table $700-800 0408 421 868
Len Nunawading Grass spraying paint $150 – other items make an offer 0418 327 824
Rhonda East Brighton Outdoor glass table $75 or nearest offer 9578 4485
Les Officer Clothes dryer $100 or ONO 0422 482 215
