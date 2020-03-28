3AW
Buy, Swap and Sell – March 29

4 hours ago
Darren James

Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.

HOUSE RULES

Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays

Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.

Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.

  • Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
  • Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
  • Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
  • No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
Name Suburb Buying, swapping, selling Phone
Paul Mill Park Crime fiction books $2 each for three for $5 0452 665 276
Glenda Ringwood Six piece oval table $500 ONO, coffee table and matching lamp $30, bath sheets $20 9879 3625
Gary Bendigo Caravan $61,000 0407 552 911
Bill Burwood Queen sized bed and base $100 0402 252 774
Billy Meadow Heights Stainless barrel for wine $150 neg 9305 3449
Veronica Altona Meadows Double bed mattress $200 0492 882 292
Tom East Keilor Caravan $6000 9337 6927
Ian Armadale Pet carrier $60 ONO, AM/FM tuner amp & Sanyo stereo surround system $150 0414 905 219
David Traralgon Caravan $35,000 0439 791 955
Alan Moonee Ponds BUY – iPad for student 0435 998 048
John Warburton Large shop in Warburton for rent. Main St. 9725 4802
Jack Frankston Gas barbecue $28, gas cylinders $15 each, cross country bike $20 9770 0993
Linda Heathmont FREE – floor tiles and wall tiles 0403 288 781
Greg Geelong BUY – a fridge 0408 373 138
Joe Doncaster Presser $375, step ladder $225, entrance table and mirror $150 0421 834 768
Sue Balwyn Two lawnmowers, original Victa $80 (1962), modern Victa $100 or ONO 0418 422 297
Malcolm Yellingbo 1978 HZ Holden panel van $11,0000 0437 997 278
