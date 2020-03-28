Buy, Swap and Sell – March 29
Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.
HOUSE RULES
Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays
Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.
Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.
- Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
- Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
- Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
- No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
|Name
|Suburb
|Buying, swapping, selling
|Phone
|Paul
|Mill Park
|Crime fiction books $2 each for three for $5
|0452 665 276
|Glenda
|Ringwood
|Six piece oval table $500 ONO, coffee table and matching lamp $30, bath sheets $20
|9879 3625
|Gary
|Bendigo
|Caravan $61,000
|0407 552 911
|Bill
|Burwood
|Queen sized bed and base $100
|0402 252 774
|Billy
|Meadow Heights
|Stainless barrel for wine $150 neg
|9305 3449
|Veronica
|Altona Meadows
|Double bed mattress $200
|0492 882 292
|Tom
|East Keilor
|Caravan $6000
|9337 6927
|Ian
|Armadale
|Pet carrier $60 ONO, AM/FM tuner amp & Sanyo stereo surround system $150
|0414 905 219
|David
|Traralgon
|Caravan $35,000
|0439 791 955
|Alan
|Moonee Ponds
|BUY – iPad for student
|0435 998 048
|John
|Warburton
|Large shop in Warburton for rent. Main St.
|9725 4802
|Jack
|Frankston
|Gas barbecue $28, gas cylinders $15 each, cross country bike $20
|9770 0993
|Linda
|Heathmont
|FREE – floor tiles and wall tiles
|0403 288 781
|Greg
|Geelong
|BUY – a fridge
|0408 373 138
|Joe
|Doncaster
|Presser $375, step ladder $225, entrance table and mirror $150
|0421 834 768
|Sue
|Balwyn
|Two lawnmowers, original Victa $80 (1962), modern Victa $100 or ONO
|0418 422 297
|Malcolm
|Yellingbo
|1978 HZ Holden panel van $11,0000
|0437 997 278