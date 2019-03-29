3AW
Buy, Swap and Sell – March 30

2 hours ago
Darren James
Buy Swap Sell

Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.

HOUSE RULES

Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays

Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.

Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.

  • Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
  • Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
  • Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
  • No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away

Items are posted online after midday after each show.

Name Suburb Buying, swapping, selling Phone
Vinny Burwood Marilyn Munroe memorabilia 9889 8779
Susanne Flowerdale Voucher for 10 nights at Eden Beach front Caravan Park in Eden – expires 31/11/19 0417 535 566
Mick Mitcham Two heaters & two knife sets 0434 392 160
Olive Tyabb Bird aviary – black steel 46 inches tall, 2 foot wide, animal transport for large dog & Evinrude 5977 4415
Patricia Mentone Set of men’s golf clubs left hand, Yamaha classical guitar & men’s heavy duty jacket 9584 9949
Rennie Werribee Mitsubishi van & Caravan

BUY: Single bed mattress

 0449 603 216
Bob Warranwood Flat screen TV & set of Bronson golf clubs and bag 0419 873 408
Anja Pakenham Power chair 0479 007 897
Georgia Port Arlington Italian antique dining setting and glass top table with eight chairs 0408 358 821
Heather Somerville 3.2m aluminium dingy 0477 704 715
Lois West Preston Jackets and Coats 0418 355 480
Graham Croydon 10 soft drink Vending Machines and recliner chair 0418 399 358
Ernie Thomastown Bikes, two pots of persimmon trees and one avocado tree 9466 1637
Maurie Pakenham Olympic Gold Medallion Caravan – 21ft in length 0406 565 667
Leanne Knoxfield Medical single bed – high/ low, head/foot adjustable & 6×4 trailer 0405 159 387
Chris Blackburn Sunbeam set banquet frypan 9878 3806
Helen Noble Park North WANTS TO FIND Hairdresser who has left the salon in Keysborough 0423 722 099
Anna Heidelberg Kitchen table 150cmx90cm, six seater & little coffee table 0417 500 329
Steven Prahan Community Book Sale – PMI Victoria History Library at 39 St Edmonds Rd, Prahan  
Graham Mt Everlyn Pool Table 0412 604 802

 

