Advertisement
Buy, Swap and Sell – March 30
Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.
HOUSE RULES
Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays
Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.
Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.
- Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
- Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
- Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
- No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
Items are posted online after midday after each show.
|Name
|Suburb
|Buying, swapping, selling
|Phone
|Vinny
|Burwood
|Marilyn Munroe memorabilia
|9889 8779
|Susanne
|Flowerdale
|Voucher for 10 nights at Eden Beach front Caravan Park in Eden – expires 31/11/19
|0417 535 566
|Mick
|Mitcham
|Two heaters & two knife sets
|0434 392 160
|Olive
|Tyabb
|Bird aviary – black steel 46 inches tall, 2 foot wide, animal transport for large dog & Evinrude
|5977 4415
|Patricia
|Mentone
|Set of men’s golf clubs left hand, Yamaha classical guitar & men’s heavy duty jacket
|9584 9949
|Rennie
|Werribee
|Mitsubishi van & Caravan
BUY: Single bed mattress
|0449 603 216
|Bob
|Warranwood
|Flat screen TV & set of Bronson golf clubs and bag
|0419 873 408
|Anja
|Pakenham
|Power chair
|0479 007 897
|Georgia
|Port Arlington
|Italian antique dining setting and glass top table with eight chairs
|0408 358 821
|Heather
|Somerville
|3.2m aluminium dingy
|0477 704 715
|Lois
|West Preston
|Jackets and Coats
|0418 355 480
|Graham
|Croydon
|10 soft drink Vending Machines and recliner chair
|0418 399 358
|Ernie
|Thomastown
|Bikes, two pots of persimmon trees and one avocado tree
|9466 1637
|Maurie
|Pakenham
|Olympic Gold Medallion Caravan – 21ft in length
|0406 565 667
|Leanne
|Knoxfield
|Medical single bed – high/ low, head/foot adjustable & 6×4 trailer
|0405 159 387
|Chris
|Blackburn
|Sunbeam set banquet frypan
|9878 3806
|Helen
|Noble Park North
|WANTS TO FIND Hairdresser who has left the salon in Keysborough
|0423 722 099
|Anna
|Heidelberg
|Kitchen table 150cmx90cm, six seater & little coffee table
|0417 500 329
|Steven
|Prahan
|Community Book Sale – PMI Victoria History Library at 39 St Edmonds Rd, Prahan
|Graham
|Mt Everlyn
|Pool Table
|0412 604 802