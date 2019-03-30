Advertisement
Buy, Swap and Sell – March 31
Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.
HOUSE RULES
Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays
Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.
Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.
- Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
- Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
- Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
- No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
Items are posted online after midday after each show.
|Name
|Suburb
|Buying, swapping, selling
|Phone
|Sandra
|Somerville
|Ladies pre-loved clothing – 100 garments. New shoes. $100. Knick knacks $40
|5977 3107
|Nick
|Glenroy
|Record player $80, exercise bike $80
|9306 3083
|Debbie
|Mornington
|2015 Jayco Camper $26,000, dishwasher $1000
|0426 196 170
|Margaret
|Ringwood
|BUY – books. SELL. Coffee table $50-100
|0437 887 320
|Charlie
|Greensborough
|Fish pond $60, fridge $50
|0408 317 288
|Rosa
|Rowville
|Reclining chair $400.
|0406 876 213
|Henry
|Ferntree Gully
|9 inch metal turning light $850
|0402 050 544
|Norma
|East Doncaster
|Pianola – FREE. Dining room suite with 4 chairs. Cabinet. $250 for lot.
|0408 984 878
|Jack
|Frankston
|Dog kennel $40, cross country bike $15, two car stands $15 each
|9770 0993
|Richard
|Heathmont
|BUY – high fi system
|0412 764 800
|John
|Rowville
|BUY – a gate for a driveway
|0411 569 913
|Peter
|Warrigal
|1969 Mini $6000
|0418 336 238
|Debbie
|North Balwyn
|FREE – Piano
|0407 823 275
|Meryl
|Coburg
|Caravan – new age – little joey $25,000 – 2013
|0409 954 201 – Albert
|Paul
|Ferntree Gully
|Outboard motors $300 each
|0429 887 706
|Ally
|Seymour
|BUY – Toyota Land Cruiser ute 2010
|0417 588 475 -Brian
|Bronwyn
|Wantirna
|BUY – silver plated placemats
|0452 486 887
|Krystal
|Avondale Heights
|Toyota Cressida 1977 $3200
|0477 051 180