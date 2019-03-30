3AW
Buy, Swap and Sell – March 31

2 hours ago
Darren James

Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.

HOUSE RULES

Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays

Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.

Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.

  • Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
  • Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
  • Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
  • No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away

Items are posted online after midday after each show.

Name Suburb Buying, swapping, selling Phone
Sandra Somerville Ladies pre-loved clothing – 100 garments. New shoes. $100. Knick knacks $40 5977 3107
Nick Glenroy Record player $80, exercise bike $80 9306 3083
Debbie Mornington 2015 Jayco Camper $26,000, dishwasher $1000 0426 196 170
Margaret Ringwood BUY – books. SELL. Coffee table $50-100 0437 887 320
Charlie Greensborough Fish pond $60, fridge $50 0408 317 288
Rosa Rowville Reclining chair $400. 0406 876 213
Henry Ferntree Gully 9 inch metal turning light $850 0402 050 544
Norma East Doncaster Pianola – FREE. Dining room suite with 4 chairs. Cabinet. $250 for lot. 0408 984 878
Jack Frankston Dog kennel $40, cross country bike $15, two car stands $15 each 9770 0993
Richard Heathmont BUY – high fi system 0412 764 800
John Rowville BUY – a gate for a driveway 0411 569 913
Peter Warrigal 1969 Mini $6000 0418 336 238
Debbie North Balwyn FREE – Piano 0407 823 275
Meryl Coburg Caravan – new age – little joey  $25,000 – 2013 0409 954 201 – Albert
Paul Ferntree Gully Outboard motors $300 each 0429 887 706
Ally Seymour BUY – Toyota Land Cruiser ute 2010 0417 588 475 -Brian
Bronwyn Wantirna BUY – silver plated placemats 0452 486 887
Krystal Avondale Heights Toyota Cressida 1977 $3200 0477 051 180

 

 

Darren James
News
