Buy, Swap and Sell – March 9

3 hours ago
Darren James
Buy Swap Sell

Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.

HOUSE RULES

Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays

Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.

Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.

  • Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
  • Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
  • Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
  • No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away

Items are posted online after midday after each show.

Name Suburb Buying, swapping, selling Phone
Tim Warrandyte Rotary hose 8ft long for tractor, ride on mower & heavy work bench 0400 953 983
Sue Sunbury European leather three seater chestnut couch, two door refrigerator & bike rack 0417 418 941
Terry Warragul Caravan 0400 236 528
Josie Noble Park Glass cabinet 0416 262 237
Stewart Balwyn Bathroom vanity unit 0418 149 860
Maria Croydon Baby car seat, ceramic pavers & flooring 9722 9054
John Melton Steel trailer 6×4 0402 700 940
Jane Korumburra Coronation diamond jubilee bed (never been opened), 31cm cream coloured teddy bear & huge variety of Australia made bears 0459 791 735
John Dandenong Mazda B250 bullbar

BUY: Antique anvil & Mercedes Sprinter Van and parts

 9701 3128
Brenton East Keilor BUY: Cat cage with cat run, car dolly trailer & plastic tops from milk bottles 0408 346 524
Geraldine Hampton Park Two different sizes of garden pavers 0417 324 758
Helen Geelong Apple iPad 5 Air 0435 813 228
Graham Wantirna South Lawn Mower 0414 701 316
Marie Geelong Light projector with camera tripod & set top box 5243 9902
George Burwood Bosch outdoor boiler & Ascot dishwasher

BUY: Gas heater

 0418 399 312
Nanette Noble Park Three leather chairs – two seater & three seater & mobile pantry 9540 8446
Ruth Ringwood North Plants, compost tumbler & shoes for after a foot operation 0447 136 185
