Buy, Swap and Sell – March 9
Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.
HOUSE RULES
Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays
Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.
Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.
- Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
- Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
- Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
- No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
Items are posted online after midday after each show.
|Name
|Suburb
|Buying, swapping, selling
|Phone
|Tim
|Warrandyte
|Rotary hose 8ft long for tractor, ride on mower & heavy work bench
|0400 953 983
|Sue
|Sunbury
|European leather three seater chestnut couch, two door refrigerator & bike rack
|0417 418 941
|Terry
|Warragul
|Caravan
|0400 236 528
|Josie
|Noble Park
|Glass cabinet
|0416 262 237
|Stewart
|Balwyn
|Bathroom vanity unit
|0418 149 860
|Maria
|Croydon
|Baby car seat, ceramic pavers & flooring
|9722 9054
|John
|Melton
|Steel trailer 6×4
|0402 700 940
|Jane
|Korumburra
|Coronation diamond jubilee bed (never been opened), 31cm cream coloured teddy bear & huge variety of Australia made bears
|0459 791 735
|John
|Dandenong
|Mazda B250 bullbar
BUY: Antique anvil & Mercedes Sprinter Van and parts
|9701 3128
|Brenton
|East Keilor
|BUY: Cat cage with cat run, car dolly trailer & plastic tops from milk bottles
|0408 346 524
|Geraldine
|Hampton Park
|Two different sizes of garden pavers
|0417 324 758
|Helen
|Geelong
|Apple iPad 5 Air
|0435 813 228
|Graham
|Wantirna South
|Lawn Mower
|0414 701 316
|Marie
|Geelong
|Light projector with camera tripod & set top box
|5243 9902
|George
|Burwood
|Bosch outdoor boiler & Ascot dishwasher
BUY: Gas heater
|0418 399 312
|Nanette
|Noble Park
|Three leather chairs – two seater & three seater & mobile pantry
|9540 8446
|Ruth
|Ringwood North
|Plants, compost tumbler & shoes for after a foot operation
|0447 136 185