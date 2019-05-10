3AW
Buy Swap and Sell – May 11

2 hours ago
Darren James
Buy Swap Sell

Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.

HOUSE RULES

Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays

Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.

Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.

  • Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
  • Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
  • Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
  • No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
Mick Mitchem Electric heater – $25
Star Trek DVD box set- $20
Zoolu DVD – $10		 0434 392 160
Tim Warrandyte Ride on mower – $600
Ride on mower Trailer – $75
Work bench – $60		 0400 95 39 83
Jacquie Hampton Hospital bed, wheel chair, walking frame – $2500
Electric chair – $350		 0422 226 185
Anthony Malvern East Motorbike trailer – $450
Ladders – $best offer		 0418 370 636
Alby Bullen Panasonic 50” TV – $200 9850 4566
Carmel Glen Waverley Spa cover 2140×2200 – $100
Swimming pool pump – $50
Spa pump – $50		 0432 6479 75
Maureen Sunbury 2 matching lama bridge chairs – $100 0413 574 584
Oscar Rocksberg Park Steel trailer 4×5 – $300 0407 308 067
Lorna Silvan 6 man tent – $150
50 new glass bricks – $5
Holden jacket – $90		 0407 343 861
Adam Coburg Art deco sideboard – $200 0425 768 502
Peter Melton West 1985 Suzuki Motorbike – $5000 0419 11 99 09
Glenda Ringwood Mahogany dining setting – $750 9879 3625
Roger Heatherton Film camera set, projector and screen – $1000
Home theatre receiver – $700		 0408 006 818
Joe East Bentley Electric stove – $20
Table cover – $15
Single bed sheets – $15		 9503 8686
Simon Frankston Smoker – $120 0427 542 182
Sevina Rosanna 1996 Holden Commodore – $2000 0418 384 508
Mary Mickleham Mixer industrial – $1500 0414 754 076
Damien Chermside Park Compressor box – $200 0417 508 238
Glenda Boxhill 2 seater lounge and armchair and leather armchair – $150 0457 379 385
