Advertisement
Buy Swap and Sell – May 11
Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.
HOUSE RULES
Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays
Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.
Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.
- Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
- Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
- Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
- No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
|Mick
|Mitchem
|Electric heater – $25
Star Trek DVD box set- $20
Zoolu DVD – $10
|0434 392 160
|Tim
|Warrandyte
|Ride on mower – $600
Ride on mower Trailer – $75
Work bench – $60
|0400 95 39 83
|Jacquie
|Hampton
|Hospital bed, wheel chair, walking frame – $2500
Electric chair – $350
|0422 226 185
|Anthony
|Malvern East
|Motorbike trailer – $450
Ladders – $best offer
|0418 370 636
|Alby
|Bullen
|Panasonic 50” TV – $200
|9850 4566
|Carmel
|Glen Waverley
|Spa cover 2140×2200 – $100
Swimming pool pump – $50
Spa pump – $50
|0432 6479 75
|Maureen
|Sunbury
|2 matching lama bridge chairs – $100
|0413 574 584
|Oscar
|Rocksberg Park
|Steel trailer 4×5 – $300
|0407 308 067
|Lorna
|Silvan
|6 man tent – $150
50 new glass bricks – $5
Holden jacket – $90
|0407 343 861
|Adam
|Coburg
|Art deco sideboard – $200
|0425 768 502
|Peter
|Melton West
|1985 Suzuki Motorbike – $5000
|0419 11 99 09
|Glenda
|Ringwood
|Mahogany dining setting – $750
|9879 3625
|Roger
|Heatherton
|Film camera set, projector and screen – $1000
Home theatre receiver – $700
|0408 006 818
|Joe
|East Bentley
|Electric stove – $20
Table cover – $15
Single bed sheets – $15
|9503 8686
|Simon
|Frankston
|Smoker – $120
|0427 542 182
|Sevina
|Rosanna
|1996 Holden Commodore – $2000
|0418 384 508
|Mary
|Mickleham
|Mixer industrial – $1500
|0414 754 076
|Damien
|Chermside Park
|Compressor box – $200
|0417 508 238
|Glenda
|Boxhill
|2 seater lounge and armchair and leather armchair – $150
|0457 379 385