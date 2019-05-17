3AW
Buy Swap and Sell – May 18

1 hour ago
Darren James
Buy Swap Sell

Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.

HOUSE RULES

Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays

Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.

Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.

  • Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
  • Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
  • Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
  • No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
Tom Bulleen 6×4 cage trailer – $350 0404 753 700
Sal Kelewis Campervan – $23,500
Sport boat – $23,000		 0407 522 408
Jane Sunbury Mobile caravan washing machine – $80
Tow Bar – $400
Cover for Mutrubishi		 0412 66 79 47
Mick Altona Meadows Yamaha inverter – $1200 0422 09 33 76
Roger Keysborough 2 sets Golf clubs – $250 0408 140 027
Greg Altona Meadows Coffee Machine – $1000 0421 488 336
Sam Millpark Gold and silver coins – $neg
Australian and US mint – $neg
First day covers and stamps – $neg		 0421 915 022
Steve Frankston Horse Racing memorabilia – $ranging
Piano – $500
Richmond lift out – $250		 0432 118 469
Sally Black Rock Single bed and base with linen – $80 0418 515 907
Robin Emerald LOOKING – Canary Fire 0400 741 632
Peter Black Rock 1996 Honda motorbike – $10,000 0400 52 52 54
Charles Point Cook Electric wood planer – $10
Pole saw – $10		 0447 15 15 75
Dave Bacchus Marsh Caravan Mattress – $90 0418 450 972
Alex Nunawading Golf clubs – $100 0448 604 404
Michelle Hoppers Crossing Fridge – $450
Lift Chair		 0414 333 555
John Ormond Patio umbrella – $100 for 4
Footy jumpers – $150 each
Echo pot with vacuum seal – $150		 0415 137 875
Cathy Garage Sale 9 Atkinson St, Bentley
10am – 4pm		 9557 2116
Trisha Hasting 2000 Toyota – $4500 5977 6904
Allen Druin Tractor – $25,000 0418 343 269
