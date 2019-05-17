Advertisement
Buy Swap and Sell – May 18
Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.
HOUSE RULES
Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays
Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.
Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.
- Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
- Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
- Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
- No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
|Tom
|Bulleen
|6×4 cage trailer – $350
|0404 753 700
|Sal
|Kelewis
|Campervan – $23,500
Sport boat – $23,000
|0407 522 408
|Jane
|Sunbury
|Mobile caravan washing machine – $80
Tow Bar – $400
Cover for Mutrubishi
|0412 66 79 47
|Mick
|Altona Meadows
|Yamaha inverter – $1200
|0422 09 33 76
|Roger
|Keysborough
|2 sets Golf clubs – $250
|0408 140 027
|Greg
|Altona Meadows
|Coffee Machine – $1000
|0421 488 336
|Sam
|Millpark
|Gold and silver coins – $neg
Australian and US mint – $neg
First day covers and stamps – $neg
|0421 915 022
|Steve
|Frankston
|Horse Racing memorabilia – $ranging
Piano – $500
Richmond lift out – $250
|0432 118 469
|Sally
|Black Rock
|Single bed and base with linen – $80
|0418 515 907
|Robin
|Emerald
|LOOKING – Canary Fire
|0400 741 632
|Peter
|Black Rock
|1996 Honda motorbike – $10,000
|0400 52 52 54
|Charles
|Point Cook
|Electric wood planer – $10
Pole saw – $10
|0447 15 15 75
|Dave
|Bacchus Marsh
|Caravan Mattress – $90
|0418 450 972
|Alex
|Nunawading
|Golf clubs – $100
|0448 604 404
|Michelle
|Hoppers Crossing
|Fridge – $450
Lift Chair
|0414 333 555
|John
|Ormond
|Patio umbrella – $100 for 4
Footy jumpers – $150 each
Echo pot with vacuum seal – $150
|0415 137 875
|Cathy
|Garage Sale
|9 Atkinson St, Bentley
10am – 4pm
|9557 2116
|Trisha
|Hasting
|2000 Toyota – $4500
|5977 6904
|Allen
|Druin
|Tractor – $25,000
|0418 343 269