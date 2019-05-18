3AW
Buy Swap and Sell – May 19

4 hours ago
Darren James

Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.

HOUSE RULES

Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays

Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.

Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.

  • Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
  • Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
  • Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
  • No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
Name Suburb Buying, swapping, selling Phone
Shirley Bulleen Retro lounge suite $950, matching drapes $300, fur coat $650 0402 816 899
Margaret Knox Small barbecue and work shop equipment $140 0407 545 688
Bev Preston Dining table $neg 9484 6613
Stewart Mornington Radio $300 and radio gram $200 0419 870 988
Gil Noble Park FREE – five red yellow garden rocks – medium sized. River pebbles. 9546 0625
Daryl Mount Martha Classic car 1976 Ford Fairmont $7200, set of book shelf speakers (Jamo) $180, tradesman tool box $250 0414 997 341
Nola Monee Ponds Three seater dark leather brown couch $225 0429 389 290
Ray Templestowe Round glass kitchen table $45, rolls of sandpaper $45 a roll, road bike $150 0498 027 181
Dawn Geelong Walker $80 (brand new) 5248 2387
Dorothy Ivanhoe Computer, desk, shredder, printers $50 9497 3110
David Bundoora Buy – pressure canner 0427 858 643
Jane McCrae 6 x 4 trailer $290, old compressor $250, welder $250 5986 5173
April Briar Hill BUY – a VCE 0425 813 719
Robin Vermont South Curtains $100 0422 000 136
Tony Langwarrin TV cabinet $60, van shoes $50, car seat covers $10 0406 786 557
Bron Parkdale Onsite van Eildon Waters Caravan Park $35,000 neg 0439 340 151
Katy Pakenham Self-inflating mat $300, lemon scenes gums and bottle brushes  $5 – $40 0419 422 254
Noel Mont Albert Bar fridge $80, bar freezer $150, cross trainer exerciser $60 0408 574 720
Joe Keilor Small caravan $4800 0414 927 320
David Kilsyth Fridge freezer $400, golf buggy $75 9728 1203
