Buy Swap and Sell – May 19
Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.
|Shirley
|Bulleen
|Retro lounge suite $950, matching drapes $300, fur coat $650
|0402 816 899
|Margaret
|Knox
|Small barbecue and work shop equipment $140
|0407 545 688
|Bev
|Preston
|Dining table $neg
|9484 6613
|Stewart
|Mornington
|Radio $300 and radio gram $200
|0419 870 988
|Gil
|Noble Park
|FREE – five red yellow garden rocks – medium sized. River pebbles.
|9546 0625
|Daryl
|Mount Martha
|Classic car 1976 Ford Fairmont $7200, set of book shelf speakers (Jamo) $180, tradesman tool box $250
|0414 997 341
|Nola
|Monee Ponds
|Three seater dark leather brown couch $225
|0429 389 290
|Ray
|Templestowe
|Round glass kitchen table $45, rolls of sandpaper $45 a roll, road bike $150
|0498 027 181
|Dawn
|Geelong
|Walker $80 (brand new)
|5248 2387
|Dorothy
|Ivanhoe
|Computer, desk, shredder, printers $50
|9497 3110
|David
|Bundoora
|Buy – pressure canner
|0427 858 643
|Jane
|McCrae
|6 x 4 trailer $290, old compressor $250, welder $250
|5986 5173
|April
|Briar Hill
|BUY – a VCE
|0425 813 719
|Robin
|Vermont South
|Curtains $100
|0422 000 136
|Tony
|Langwarrin
|TV cabinet $60, van shoes $50, car seat covers $10
|0406 786 557
|Bron
|Parkdale
|Onsite van Eildon Waters Caravan Park $35,000 neg
|0439 340 151
|Katy
|Pakenham
|Self-inflating mat $300, lemon scenes gums and bottle brushes $5 – $40
|0419 422 254
|Noel
|Mont Albert
|Bar fridge $80, bar freezer $150, cross trainer exerciser $60
|0408 574 720
|Joe
|Keilor
|Small caravan $4800
|0414 927 320
|David
|Kilsyth
|Fridge freezer $400, golf buggy $75
|9728 1203