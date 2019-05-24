Advertisement
Buy Swap and Sell – May 25
Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.
HOUSE RULES
Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays
Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.
Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.
- Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
- Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
- Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
- No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
|Name
|Suburb
|Buying, swapping, selling
|Phone
|John
|Nunawading
|Selling… freezer ($80), lawnmower ($60) and electric heater ($25) ONO
|0434 392 160
|Nancy
|Kew
|Garden Plants and Containers, Baskets (Range of prices)
|9859 3477
|Glen
|Gisborne
|Buying old advertising tins and signs
|0417 555 858
|Robert
|Ringwood
|Selling golf clubs (From $40) and golf balls ($2)
|0419 873 408
|Pauline
|South Morang
|Selling a CPAP Machine ($200) paid $100 for it
|0467 633 503
|John
|Sandhurst
|Selling small weber bbq ($100)
|0433 824 324
|Steve
|Greenvale
|Selling a bandsaw $250
|0417 312 387
|Barry
|Surrey Hills
|Selling Bruce Springsteen box album collection and Beatles box collection ($200 total)
|0417 032 562
|Therese
|Hallam
|Disability Scooter ($500)
|9703 2313
|John
|Forest Hill
|Wants to give away old movies and TV show DVDs
|0419 182 773
|Peter
|Chadstone
|Selling a pressure water cleaner $100, plastic drums $5 each and nectarine tree $15
|0412 803 208
|Bronwyn
|Wantirna
|Selling a shopriders scooter ($1000)
|0452 486 887
|Mary
|Windsor
|Selling 1 ticket to both parts of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child for Wednesday 29th May ($310)
|9973 5457
|Bob
|Frankston
|Selling 1991 BMW ($4000)
|0414 332 102
|Sandra
|Balwyn North
|Selling a dining table with 8 chairs ($600)
|0407 537 781
|Steven
|Blackburn
|Running a wine sale in Box Hill, shop called Wally’s Lollies 205 Middleborough Rd, Box Hill South.
|0414 388 046
|Rick
|Coburg
|Selling a timber buffet ($50)
|0449 147 388
|Ted
|Highett
|Selling a luggage carrier seat for a push bike ($35) and didgeridoo ($100)
|9555 9305
|John
|Springvale
|Selling bumper bar and sports bar for a Nissan Navara ($80 for both)
|0409 943 259
|Tony
|Boronia
|Selling a top loader washing machine ($50)
|0430 719 394