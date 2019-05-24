3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Buy Swap and Sell – May 25

3 hours ago
Darren James

Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.

HOUSE RULES

Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays

Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.

Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.

  • Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
  • Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
  • Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
  • No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away

 

Name Suburb Buying, swapping, selling Phone
John Nunawading Selling… freezer ($80), lawnmower ($60) and electric heater ($25) ONO 0434 392 160
Nancy Kew Garden Plants and Containers, Baskets (Range of prices) 9859 3477
Glen Gisborne Buying old advertising tins and signs 0417 555 858
Robert Ringwood Selling golf clubs (From $40) and golf balls ($2) 0419 873 408
Pauline South Morang Selling a CPAP Machine ($200) paid $100 for it 0467 633 503
John Sandhurst Selling small weber bbq ($100) 0433 824 324
Steve Greenvale Selling a bandsaw $250 0417 312 387
Barry Surrey Hills Selling Bruce Springsteen box album collection and Beatles box collection ($200 total) 0417 032 562
Therese Hallam Disability Scooter ($500) 9703 2313
John Forest Hill Wants to give away old movies and TV show DVDs 0419 182 773
Peter Chadstone Selling a pressure water cleaner $100, plastic drums $5 each and nectarine tree $15 0412 803 208
Bronwyn Wantirna Selling a shopriders scooter ($1000) 0452 486 887
Mary Windsor Selling 1 ticket to both parts of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child for Wednesday 29th May ($310) 9973 5457
Bob Frankston Selling 1991 BMW ($4000) 0414 332 102
Sandra Balwyn North Selling a dining table with 8 chairs ($600) 0407 537 781
Steven Blackburn Running a wine sale in Box Hill, shop called Wally’s Lollies 205 Middleborough Rd, Box Hill South. 0414 388 046
Rick Coburg Selling a timber buffet ($50) 0449 147 388
Ted Highett Selling a luggage carrier seat for a push bike ($35) and didgeridoo ($100) 9555 9305
John Springvale Selling bumper bar and sports bar for a Nissan Navara ($80 for both) 0409 943 259
Tony Boronia Selling a top loader washing machine ($50) 0430 719 394

 

 

Darren James
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332