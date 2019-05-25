3AW
Buy Swap and Sell – May 26

4 hours ago
Darren James

Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.

HOUSE RULES

Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays

Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.

Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.

  • Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
  • Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
  • Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
  • No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
Name Suburb Buying, swapping, selling Phone
Lyn Vermont South Caravan $41,500 0419 324 137
Jennifer Kew Sewing machine $20 and gardening ornaments $20 each 0431 139 219
Cookie Cranbourne 1999 Ford Forte $500 5996 0118
Graham Lower Templestowe Electric bike $600 0448 090 477
Norm Broadford Dining table & coffee table $80, lounge suite $60, TV $70 0412 225 859
Ben Trafalgar 1991 Toyota Cressida $2500 0400 786 040
John Mooroolbark Motorbike trailer $1150 0425 786 244
Jane Camberwell Ladies clothing 0432 528 009
Michael Seaford Nissan bull bar $350, aluminium planks $neg, extension ladder $neg. 0402 979 109
Lyn Balwyn Silver birch desk $50, desk return, two drawers and one filing drawer $50, selection of bricks and pavers $100. 0409 851 244
Noel Mooroolbark 1993 Audi 80 $1100 9727 2653
Paul Wollert BUY – a woman’s gold chain necklace, offset disc plough 0400 192 036
Victor East Burwood Bird cage $25, glass boy $45 9802 0611
Harry Box Hill Onsite caravan and annex $2500 0407 071 217
Joe Kew 1982 Ford ute $17,500 0411 227 902
Kevin Brighton East George Foreman grilling machine $50, paper shredder $20, suitcase $10 0406 852 634
Steve Sandringham Clivia plants $10 each & sliding doors $250 $ large bird cage $140 0413 242 396
Paul Geelong West Pushbike $650, wetsuit 0435 758 843

 

 

 

 

Darren James
News
