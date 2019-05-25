Advertisement
Buy Swap and Sell – May 26
Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.
HOUSE RULES
Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays
Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.
Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.
- Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
- Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
- Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
- No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
|Name
|Suburb
|Buying, swapping, selling
|Phone
|Lyn
|Vermont South
|Caravan $41,500
|0419 324 137
|Jennifer
|Kew
|Sewing machine $20 and gardening ornaments $20 each
|0431 139 219
|Cookie
|Cranbourne
|1999 Ford Forte $500
|5996 0118
|Graham
|Lower Templestowe
|Electric bike $600
|0448 090 477
|Norm
|Broadford
|Dining table & coffee table $80, lounge suite $60, TV $70
|0412 225 859
|Ben
|Trafalgar
|1991 Toyota Cressida $2500
|0400 786 040
|John
|Mooroolbark
|Motorbike trailer $1150
|0425 786 244
|Jane
|Camberwell
|Ladies clothing
|0432 528 009
|Michael
|Seaford
|Nissan bull bar $350, aluminium planks $neg, extension ladder $neg.
|0402 979 109
|Lyn
|Balwyn
|Silver birch desk $50, desk return, two drawers and one filing drawer $50, selection of bricks and pavers $100.
|0409 851 244
|Noel
|Mooroolbark
|1993 Audi 80 $1100
|9727 2653
|Paul
|Wollert
|BUY – a woman’s gold chain necklace, offset disc plough
|0400 192 036
|Victor
|East Burwood
|Bird cage $25, glass boy $45
|9802 0611
|Harry
|Box Hill
|Onsite caravan and annex $2500
|0407 071 217
|Joe
|Kew
|1982 Ford ute $17,500
|0411 227 902
|Kevin
|Brighton East
|George Foreman grilling machine $50, paper shredder $20, suitcase $10
|0406 852 634
|Steve
|Sandringham
|Clivia plants $10 each & sliding doors $250 $ large bird cage $140
|0413 242 396
|Paul
|Geelong West
|Pushbike $650, wetsuit
|0435 758 843