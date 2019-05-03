Buy Swap and Sell – May 5

Advertisement
HOUSE RULES
Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays
Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.
Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.
- Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
- Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
- Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
- No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
|Denis
|Rosely
|4ft slasher – $600
Carrier – $70
Heavy duty ripper – $50
|0419 785 896
|Max
|Boxhill North
|Carpet mats – $free
Bedroom carpet – $85
Merbau timber – $2.50 m
|041 9556 412
|Julie
|Edithvale
|Remote garage door controls – $25 each
|049 10 62 7 33
|Jeff
|Frankston
|Football cards – $100
500pc lego – $50
Asthma tool – $40
|042 063 6953
|Allen
|Essendon
|Radio for RAV4 car – $275
|0435 998 048
|Myrna
|Springvale south
|Single bed and base – $55
|042 732 45 26
|Ordy
|Frankston
|Blood monitor – $300
|0418 352 099
|Rosemary
|Croydon
|Bedroom suite – $150
Sideboard – $150
Hall stand – $50
|040 78 21 3 55
|Ellie
|Selby
|Grey diesel Tractor – $4000
Antique horse cart – $850
Horse drawn appliances
|0431 475 415
|Norm
|2 weeks timeshare at Gold Coast
1st Jan – $2000 per week
|0412 22 58 59
|Jenny
|Officer
|2 pairs of Drapes – $200
Coat stand – $70
Front loader washing machine – $free
|0438 563 282
|Bob
|West Footscray
|Lounge suite – $60
|0414 779 835
|Keith
|Belgrave
|Single bed – $free
3 seater couch – $free
Bread maker – $free
|0466 807 056
|Pat
|Rowville
|2 single bedspreads and pillow covers – $50 each
2 mattress protectors – $20 each
2 Verlanchers – $20 each
|0418 88 60 67
|Beryl
|Craigieburn
|LOOKING – large stove for Mens Shed
|04075 07 017
|Dot
|Beaconsfield
|Clothes Dryer – $50
Tennis Trophies – $free
|0403 292 161