Buy Swap and Sell – May 5

48 mins ago
Darren James
Buy Swap Sell

Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.

HOUSE RULES

Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays

Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.

Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.

  • Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
  • Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
  • Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
  • No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
Denis Rosely 4ft slasher – $600
Carrier – $70
Heavy duty ripper – $50		 0419 785 896
Max Boxhill North Carpet mats – $free
Bedroom carpet – $85
Merbau timber – $2.50 m		 041 9556 412
Julie Edithvale Remote garage door controls – $25 each 049 10 62 7 33
Jeff Frankston Football cards – $100
500pc lego – $50
Asthma tool – $40		 042 063 6953
Allen Essendon Radio for RAV4 car – $275 0435 998 048
Myrna Springvale south Single bed and base – $55 042 732 45 26
Ordy Frankston Blood monitor – $300 0418 352 099
Rosemary Croydon Bedroom suite – $150
Sideboard – $150
Hall stand – $50		 040 78 21 3 55
Ellie Selby Grey diesel Tractor – $4000
Antique horse cart – $850
Horse drawn appliances		 0431 475 415
Norm 2 weeks timeshare at Gold Coast
1st Jan – $2000 per week		 0412 22 58 59
Jenny Officer 2 pairs of Drapes – $200
Coat stand – $70
Front loader washing machine – $free		 0438 563 282
Bob West Footscray Lounge suite – $60 0414 779 835
Keith Belgrave Single bed – $free
3 seater couch – $free
Bread maker – $free		 0466 807 056
Pat Rowville 2 single bedspreads and pillow covers – $50 each
2 mattress protectors – $20 each
2 Verlanchers – $20 each		 0418 88 60 67
Beryl Craigieburn LOOKING – large stove for Mens Shed 04075 07 017
Dot Beaconsfield Clothes Dryer – $50
Tennis Trophies – $free		 0403 292 161
