Buy Swap and Sell – May 5
Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.
HOUSE RULES
Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays
Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.
Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.
- Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
- Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
- Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
- No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
|Name
|Suburb
|Buying, swapping, selling
|Phone
|Margaret
|West Sunshine
|1980 Gemini sedan – best offer
|9312 6469
|Sam
|Keysborough
|Two overalls $40 each
|9798 5149
|Michael
|Ringwood
|Dining table and four chairs $380 or ONO
|0417 302 646
|Lynette
|Frankston
|Large rug $150, four chairs $20 each, river pebbles $5 bag
|0421 310 139
|Reggie
|Clarinda
|Boat $1650
|0416 463 351
|Peter
|Kevington
|Swap a car for a spa
|0407 844 788
|Scott
|Springvale
|Bass amplifier $200
|0413 848 120
|Martin
|Bellarine Peninsula
|2018 Jayco eagle $25,000
|0419 300 010
|Josh
|Cranbourne
|Buy – an old car to restore it
|0408 848 478
|Kenny
|Sorrento
|Dinghy with mercury engine $950, rangehoods – $100 each, Honda fire pump $300
|5984 4749
|Rose
|Brunswick
|Two tickets to ten tenors $180
|0400 889 391
|Barry
|Seaford
|Boat pick anchor $75, pair of wooden gates $20, camping porter potty $65
|9766 8405
|Trish
|Lilydale
|Electric bed $5000 or best offer
|0400 629 219
|Ian
|Deer Park
|Buy – a general electric super radio
|0408 909 416
|Vivian
|Bentleigh East
|Washing machine $250, Oak dining table and 6 chairs $200, leather couch sofa bed $200
|0425 600 595
|Tom
|Essendon
|1990 Toyota Camry
|0448 877 058
|Colleen
|Bentleigh
|Clothes steamer $35
|0411 087 593
|Sue
|Mont Albert
|Expresso coffee machine $80
|9898 0795
|Ian
|Warranwood
|Buy – a fire hose
|0418 229 345