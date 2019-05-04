3AW
Buy Swap and Sell – May 5

3 hours ago
Darren James

Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.

HOUSE RULES

Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays

Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.

Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.

  • Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
  • Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
  • Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
  • No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
Name Suburb Buying, swapping, selling Phone
Margaret West Sunshine 1980 Gemini sedan – best offer 9312 6469
Sam Keysborough Two overalls $40 each 9798 5149
Michael Ringwood Dining table and four chairs $380 or ONO 0417 302 646
Lynette Frankston Large rug $150, four chairs $20 each, river pebbles $5 bag 0421 310 139
Reggie Clarinda Boat $1650 0416 463 351
Peter Kevington Swap a car for a spa 0407 844 788
Scott Springvale Bass amplifier $200 0413 848 120
Martin Bellarine Peninsula 2018 Jayco eagle $25,000 0419 300 010
Josh Cranbourne Buy –  an old car to restore it 0408 848 478
Kenny Sorrento Dinghy with mercury engine $950, rangehoods – $100 each, Honda fire pump $300 5984 4749
Rose Brunswick Two tickets to ten tenors $180 0400 889 391
Barry Seaford Boat pick anchor $75, pair of wooden gates $20, camping porter potty $65 9766 8405
Trish Lilydale Electric bed $5000 or best offer 0400 629 219
Ian Deer Park Buy – a general electric super radio 0408 909 416
Vivian Bentleigh East Washing machine $250, Oak dining table and 6 chairs $200, leather couch sofa bed $200 0425 600 595
Tom Essendon 1990 Toyota Camry 0448 877 058
Colleen Bentleigh Clothes steamer $35 0411 087 593
Sue Mont Albert Expresso coffee machine $80 9898 0795
Ian Warranwood Buy – a fire hose 0418 229 345
