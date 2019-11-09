Advertisement
Buy Swap and Sell – November 10th
|Name
|Suburb
|Buying, swapping, selling
|Phone
|Joe
|Altona North
|Antique pram – $210
Stick Welder – $220
|0402 020 534
|Anya
|Pakenham
|Electric scooter – $750
|0479 007 897
|Janet
|Mont Albert North
|Brand new shirts – $20
|0411 333 218
|Peter
|The Basin
|7 piece dining set – $100
|0408 762 399
|Neville
|East Burwood
|Laminex kitchen table – $100
2 Walking frames – $50
|9803 3796
|Marlene
|Healesville
|Yamaha piano – $1500
|0413 106 409
|Ray
|Sydenham
|Mags wheels – $50
|0425 775 747
|Valda
|Burwood
|Led lighting – $200
Fridge – $60
Carpet tiles – $50
|9888 7512
|Jan
|Moonee Ponds
|Desk & chairs – FREE
|0418 386 191
|Ian
|Bundoora
|2 x Parker lounge chairs – $50
BBQ – $50
|9467 1412
|Dawn
|Greensborough
|Camping fridge – $300 ONO
|0427 342 968
|Jim
|Coburg
|DVD’s – $50
|9383 0812
|Barry
|Baccus Marsh
|22 pots of facial creams – $300
|0477 055 986
|Monica
|Craigieburn
|Breville juicer – $80
|0423 464 888
|Ken
|Pacso Vale
|1200 Auto Action magazines – BEST OFFER
|0458 005 252
|Leanne
|Cranbourne South
|Lounge suite – $250
Crystal cabinet – $300
2 x leather recliners – $250 each
|0417 512 721
|Gisella
|Wantirna South
|King sized mattress & base – $550
|0433 281 800
|Graham
|Gippsland
|LOOKING – Milk separator
|0409 599 255
|John
|Sunbury
|Tractor, Haymower, Plow – $14,000
|0418 347 134
|Michael
|Glen Waverley
|Washing machine – $120
|9511 5654