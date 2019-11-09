3AW
Buy Swap and Sell – November 10th

8 hours ago
Darren James
Buy Swap Sell
Name Suburb Buying, swapping, selling Phone
Joe Altona North Antique pram – $210
Stick Welder – $220		 0402 020 534
Anya Pakenham Electric scooter – $750 0479 007 897
Janet Mont Albert North Brand new shirts – $20 0411 333 218
Peter The Basin 7 piece dining set – $100 0408 762 399
Neville East Burwood Laminex kitchen table – $100
2 Walking frames – $50		 9803 3796
Marlene Healesville Yamaha piano – $1500 0413 106 409
Ray Sydenham Mags wheels – $50 0425 775 747
Valda Burwood Led lighting – $200
Fridge – $60
Carpet tiles – $50		 9888 7512
Jan Moonee Ponds Desk & chairs – FREE 0418 386 191
Ian Bundoora 2 x Parker lounge chairs – $50
BBQ – $50		 9467 1412
Dawn Greensborough Camping fridge – $300 ONO 0427 342 968
Jim Coburg DVD’s – $50 9383 0812
Barry Baccus Marsh 22 pots of facial creams – $300 0477 055 986
Monica Craigieburn Breville juicer – $80 0423 464 888
Ken Pacso Vale 1200 Auto Action magazines – BEST OFFER 0458 005 252
Leanne Cranbourne South Lounge suite – $250
Crystal cabinet – $300
2 x leather recliners – $250 each		 0417 512 721
Gisella Wantirna South King sized mattress & base – $550 0433 281 800
Graham Gippsland LOOKING – Milk separator 0409 599 255
John Sunbury Tractor, Haymower, Plow – $14,000 0418 347 134
Michael Glen Waverley Washing machine – $120 9511 5654
