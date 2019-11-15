3AW
Buy Swap and Sell – November 16th

42 mins ago
Darren James
Buy Swap Sell

 

Name Suburb Buying, swapping, selling Phone
Kevin Endeavour Hills 500 red bricks – $450
Computer desk – $100
500 Mills and Boons books – $50		 0433 977 546
Carol Doncaster Sewing machine – $40
Exercise bike – $350
Tv stand – $50		 0407 874 885
Vincent Burwood Giving away a digital answering machine and a phone 0423 305 029
Faye Bonbeach Having a moving house sale 0415 648 177
Teresa Montrose Coffee machine – $300 0404 850 221
Margot Drouin wheel covers for a truck – $100
wheelchair – $75
Walking aid – $10		 0459 102 878
Ian Heidelberg Recliner chair – $400 0414 066 807
Rob Mornington Peninsula Would like to buy a stick rake 0418 337 530
John Rosanna Dinner set – $275 0417 549 404
Dave Whittlesea Tandem trailer – $1200 0418 548 597
Andrew South Yarra Portable air conditioner – $365 0408 537 771
Terry Glen Waverley Toyota from 1993 – $1200 0419 367 501
Ron Melton Kitchen table – $50
Wants to buy some temporary fencing		 0428 100 440
Philip Bentleigh 2 specimen mature garden plants – $1100 and $400-500 0417 196 663
Moya Bundoora Village fete at Bundoora retirement village 8467 0374
Nicholas Glen Waverley Food vacuum pack machine – $80
pizza oven – $90
Bar fridge – $90		 9560 8870
Wendy Toorak 60 plants – $5 each 0407 163 064
Warren Mitcham Tv cabinet – $55
Car cover – $55
Antique shoe lasp – $25		 9873 4342
Mary Brighton House furniture sale 0414 865 201
Jill Woodside Selling a country pub 0413 034 219
