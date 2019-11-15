Advertisement
Buy Swap and Sell – November 16th
|Name
|Suburb
|Buying, swapping, selling
|Phone
|Kevin
|Endeavour Hills
|500 red bricks – $450
Computer desk – $100
500 Mills and Boons books – $50
|0433 977 546
|Carol
|Doncaster
|Sewing machine – $40
Exercise bike – $350
Tv stand – $50
|0407 874 885
|Vincent
|Burwood
|Giving away a digital answering machine and a phone
|0423 305 029
|Faye
|Bonbeach
|Having a moving house sale
|0415 648 177
|Teresa
|Montrose
|Coffee machine – $300
|0404 850 221
|Margot
|Drouin
|wheel covers for a truck – $100
wheelchair – $75
Walking aid – $10
|0459 102 878
|Ian
|Heidelberg
|Recliner chair – $400
|0414 066 807
|Rob
|Mornington Peninsula
|Would like to buy a stick rake
|0418 337 530
|John
|Rosanna
|Dinner set – $275
|0417 549 404
|Dave
|Whittlesea
|Tandem trailer – $1200
|0418 548 597
|Andrew
|South Yarra
|Portable air conditioner – $365
|0408 537 771
|Terry
|Glen Waverley
|Toyota from 1993 – $1200
|0419 367 501
|Ron
|Melton
|Kitchen table – $50
Wants to buy some temporary fencing
|0428 100 440
|Philip
|Bentleigh
|2 specimen mature garden plants – $1100 and $400-500
|0417 196 663
|Moya
|Bundoora
|Village fete at Bundoora retirement village
|8467 0374
|Nicholas
|Glen Waverley
|Food vacuum pack machine – $80
pizza oven – $90
Bar fridge – $90
|9560 8870
|Wendy
|Toorak
|60 plants – $5 each
|0407 163 064
|Warren
|Mitcham
|Tv cabinet – $55
Car cover – $55
Antique shoe lasp – $25
|9873 4342
|Mary
|Brighton
|House furniture sale
|0414 865 201
|Jill
|Woodside
|Selling a country pub
|0413 034 219