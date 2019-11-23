3AW
Buy Swap and Sell – November 24th

5 hours ago
Darren James

Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.

HOUSE RULES

Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays

Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.

Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.

  • Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
  • Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
  • Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
  • No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away

 

Name Suburb Buying, swapping, selling Phone
James Melton West Selling small chest of draws $10, pine honey coloured table with 4 chairs for $90 and 10ft x 5ft steel shed for $100 0414 691 891
Trish Heath Hill Selling a stock saddle $400 and a horse float $4500 0408 301 784
Dee South Yarra Selling a cutlery set ($150 ONO) 0404 121 069
Noel Mont Albert Selling bench grinder $290, a saw $45, bench grinder sharpener $45 0408 574 708
Peter Bundoora Selling 9 brand new office desks, 3 executive, 6 standard – best offer before Friday 0419 307 770
Peter Chadstone Selling electric blanket $100, electric guitar with amp ($100), builders black plastic film ($10) 0412 803 208
Linda Lynbrook Selling electric hospital bed with mattress, side rails $500. 0466 997 724
Jack Frankston Selling cross country bike for $40, portable BBQ $40, wants to swap a portable gas room heater for an electric bathroom heater 9770 0993
Bernie Nunawading Selling kelvinator fridge ($50), Porcelain doll ($100), Motorcycle work stand ($100) 9878 6939
Emma Dumbalk Selling camper trailer $2500 0420 476 813
Janet Mornington Selling mahogany dining table with chairs ($800 ONO), two recliner chairs ($60 for both) 0401 916 769
Milly Boronia Giving away a pair of wheelchair ramps to go into a van 9762 6143
Elaine Ascot Vale Selling electric golf buddy ($100), white wool rug 180×210 ($100) 0412 605 659
Leanne Melton Selling Jayco Westport 2000 Model 19 ft Caravan ($18,000 ONO) 0438 317 276
Ron St Albans Selling 1994 Ford Fairlane Sedan (price negotiable) 0411 986 304
Graham Werribee Selling queen size bed with mattress and electric blanket $750, 15×12 canvas tent $100 0412 313 445
Tim Box Hill Selling 5kg of LEGO ($25 a kilo) 0414 396 446
Andrew Malvern Selling a Swiss Mountain Style double bed and a cast iron antique brass bed ($1200 for two or $800 each) 0411 108 554
Anne Port Melbourne Selling a modular lounge suite, matching dining suite 6 seater and 4 bar stools and coffee table $600 for all of it 0419 520 298
Barry Dingley Selling a 60L container full of LEGO ($400) 0403 340 685
Pat Montrose Kids beds, bunks and single bed $50 each, 200L deep freezer ($100) 0431 133 870
Jan Yolambi 3 glass pendant lights ($60 for 3), new ceramic electric cook top 600×600 ($250) 2×2 seater lounge ($200) 0419 559 426

 

Darren James
