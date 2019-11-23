Buy Swap and Sell – November 24th

Advertisement
|Name
|Suburb
|Buying, swapping, selling
|Phone
|James
|Melton West
|Selling small chest of draws $10, pine honey coloured table with 4 chairs for $90 and 10ft x 5ft steel shed for $100
|0414 691 891
|Trish
|Heath Hill
|Selling a stock saddle $400 and a horse float $4500
|0408 301 784
|Dee
|South Yarra
|Selling a cutlery set ($150 ONO)
|0404 121 069
|Noel
|Mont Albert
|Selling bench grinder $290, a saw $45, bench grinder sharpener $45
|0408 574 708
|Peter
|Bundoora
|Selling 9 brand new office desks, 3 executive, 6 standard – best offer before Friday
|0419 307 770
|Peter
|Chadstone
|Selling electric blanket $100, electric guitar with amp ($100), builders black plastic film ($10)
|0412 803 208
|Linda
|Lynbrook
|Selling electric hospital bed with mattress, side rails $500.
|0466 997 724
|Jack
|Frankston
|Selling cross country bike for $40, portable BBQ $40, wants to swap a portable gas room heater for an electric bathroom heater
|9770 0993
|Bernie
|Nunawading
|Selling kelvinator fridge ($50), Porcelain doll ($100), Motorcycle work stand ($100)
|9878 6939
|Emma
|Dumbalk
|Selling camper trailer $2500
|0420 476 813
|Janet
|Mornington
|Selling mahogany dining table with chairs ($800 ONO), two recliner chairs ($60 for both)
|0401 916 769
|Milly
|Boronia
|Giving away a pair of wheelchair ramps to go into a van
|9762 6143
|Elaine
|Ascot Vale
|Selling electric golf buddy ($100), white wool rug 180×210 ($100)
|0412 605 659
|Leanne
|Melton
|Selling Jayco Westport 2000 Model 19 ft Caravan ($18,000 ONO)
|0438 317 276
|Ron
|St Albans
|Selling 1994 Ford Fairlane Sedan (price negotiable)
|0411 986 304
|Graham
|Werribee
|Selling queen size bed with mattress and electric blanket $750, 15×12 canvas tent $100
|0412 313 445
|Tim
|Box Hill
|Selling 5kg of LEGO ($25 a kilo)
|0414 396 446
|Andrew
|Malvern
|Selling a Swiss Mountain Style double bed and a cast iron antique brass bed ($1200 for two or $800 each)
|0411 108 554
|Anne
|Port Melbourne
|Selling a modular lounge suite, matching dining suite 6 seater and 4 bar stools and coffee table $600 for all of it
|0419 520 298
|Barry
|Dingley
|Selling a 60L container full of LEGO ($400)
|0403 340 685
|Pat
|Montrose
|Kids beds, bunks and single bed $50 each, 200L deep freezer ($100)
|0431 133 870
|Jan
|Yolambi
|3 glass pendant lights ($60 for 3), new ceramic electric cook top 600×600 ($250) 2×2 seater lounge ($200)
|0419 559 426