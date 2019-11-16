Advertisement
Buy Swap and Sell – November 17th
HOUSE RULES
Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays
Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.
Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.
- Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
- Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
- Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
- No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
|Name
|Suburb
|Buying, swapping, selling
|Phone
|Keith
|Mornington
|Lathe – $600 or ONO
|5975 3585
|Jonathan
|Mount Waverley
|Digital camera $75, scratching post for cat $40
|0434 914 214
|Karen
|Eltham
|Hospital bed with air mattress and electric pump $2500
|0475 886 368
|Rance
|Blackburn South
|Loris watch $85, air dragon $150, BUY- remote control for NEC combo video machine.
|0468 444 251
|Wayne
|Mill Park
|Dining table and six chairs $100
|0418 128 578
|Max
|Frankston South
|Single bed, trundle bed $220, table and six chairs, pine dresser $220, 22 stamp albums from 1988 – 2008 $300
|0414 467 443
|Christine
|Mont Albert
|Deep fryer $45, kettle barbecue $70, double bed mattress $60
|0408 574 720
|Patrick
|Hastings
|Washing machine $200 or ONO
|0433 609 582
|Peter
|North Balwyn
|Windows – $ make an offer
|0401 916 082 – Chris
|Mandy
|Carnegie
|Front door $ make an offer
|0407 199 001
|Patricia
|Mentone
|Yamaha keyboard $100, giant panda bear $290, executive office chair $30
|9584 9949
|Derick
|Koo Wee Rup
|Caravan $40,000
|0412 292 968
|Ken
|Altona
|150 terracotta roof tiles – FREE
|9398 2724
|Lorraine
|Boronia
|Push wheel mower $40, hose wheel on wheels $10, FREE- computer desk
|0402 402 516
|Simon
|Glenroy
|65 Mustang $28,000, large safe $1500
|0409 138 466
|Jen
|Armadale
|Porcelain floor tiles $300, door hardware $250
|0409 509 443
|Marion
|Caulfield
|Wardrobe $110
|0450 747 415
|Frank
|East Malvern
|Solid pine dining table $200 or ONO
|0409 435 457
|Patrick
|Rowville
|Bike $150
|0418 313 285
|Lorraine
|Narre Warren
|Royal Albert 46 piece dinner set $800, Samsung robot vacuum $350
|9796 7339
|Beverley
|Mordialloc
|Looking for long stitch pieces
|0439 958 045