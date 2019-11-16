3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Buy Swap and Sell – November 17..

Buy Swap and Sell – November 17th

3 mins ago
Darren James

Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.

HOUSE RULES

Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays

Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.

Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.

  • Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
  • Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
  • Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
  • No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
Name Suburb Buying, swapping, selling Phone
Keith Mornington Lathe – $600 or ONO 5975 3585
Jonathan Mount Waverley Digital camera $75, scratching post for cat $40 0434 914 214
Karen Eltham Hospital bed with air mattress and electric pump $2500 0475 886 368
Rance Blackburn South Loris watch $85, air dragon $150, BUY- remote control for NEC combo video machine. 0468 444 251
Wayne Mill Park Dining table and six chairs $100 0418 128 578
Max Frankston South Single bed, trundle bed $220, table and six chairs, pine dresser $220, 22 stamp albums from 1988 – 2008 $300 0414 467 443
Christine Mont Albert Deep fryer $45, kettle barbecue $70, double bed mattress $60 0408 574 720
Patrick Hastings Washing machine $200 or ONO 0433 609 582
Peter North Balwyn Windows – $ make an offer 0401 916 082 – Chris
Mandy Carnegie Front door $ make an offer 0407 199 001
Patricia Mentone Yamaha keyboard $100, giant panda bear $290, executive office chair $30 9584 9949
Derick Koo Wee Rup Caravan $40,000 0412 292 968
Ken Altona 150 terracotta roof tiles – FREE 9398 2724
Lorraine Boronia Push wheel mower $40, hose wheel on wheels $10, FREE- computer desk 0402 402 516
Simon Glenroy 65 Mustang $28,000, large safe $1500 0409 138 466
Jen Armadale Porcelain floor tiles $300, door hardware $250 0409 509 443
Marion Caulfield Wardrobe $110 0450 747 415
Frank East Malvern Solid pine dining table $200 or ONO 0409 435 457
Patrick Rowville Bike $150 0418 313 285
Lorraine Narre Warren Royal Albert 46 piece dinner set $800, Samsung robot vacuum $350 9796 7339
Beverley Mordialloc Looking for long stitch pieces 0439 958 045
Darren James
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332