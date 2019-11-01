3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Buy Swap and Sell – November 2

Buy Swap and Sell – November 2

3 hours ago
Darren James
Buy Swap Sell

Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.

HOUSE RULES

Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays

Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.

Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.

  • Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
  • Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
  • Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
  • No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
Ron Lilydale Dog Kennel – $30 041 22 62 851
Douglas South Morang 2 leather jackets – $110 each 0499 177 157
Kev Mentone Steel Workbench – $free
Steel Lockers – $free
One push mower Sharpener – $free		 0439 583 612
Bill Keilor Downs Binoculars – $100
Trands Sind Pro (respirator) – $300		 9366 9892
Ron Geelong Business Desk, 2 leather chairs and a desk return – $60 0419 392 708
Savina Rosanna Cordless Drill – $60
Electric Saw – $20
Backpack vac – $30		 0418 384 508
Colin Pakenham LOOKING – walker 0428 128 260
Janet Mt Waverley Sleep apnea machine – $950 0437 257 278
Joe Epping LG TV 60” – $120 0417 387 059
Lou Wantirna South 2 rocking chairs – $30 / $50
Platform Ladder – $250		 9800 0109
Phillip Glen Roy 1980 Pop top Caravan – $offer 9306 8132
Pat Airport West Lawn Mower – $50
Garden Shredder – $50		 0418 53 21 21
Ray Blackburn South Club Lounge Suite – $free 9802 0534
Beverly Essendon Figurines and Ornaments – $500 0419 190 100
Fred Summers Treadmill – $1650 5931 3525
Christine Thomastown 6 velvet dining chairs – $100 9465 6765
Denis Sunshine Walker – $350 0416 127 472
Betty Croydon Ladies leather slacks size 14 – $200
6 Whiskey Glasses – $150		 9876 0267
June Bulleen Aquarium – $150 9850 5194
Guy Scoresby 2 orthopedic chairs – $90 / $190 9763 2930
Ted Cranbourne 1987 Nissan Pulsar – $2000 0458 390 310
(John)
Martin Brighton Rocking Horse – $250 0418 365 358
Darren James
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332