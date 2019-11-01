Advertisement
Buy Swap and Sell – November 2
Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.
HOUSE RULES
Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays
Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.
Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.
- Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
- Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
- Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
- No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
|Ron
|Lilydale
|Dog Kennel – $30
|041 22 62 851
|Douglas
|South Morang
|2 leather jackets – $110 each
|0499 177 157
|Kev
|Mentone
|Steel Workbench – $free
Steel Lockers – $free
One push mower Sharpener – $free
|0439 583 612
|Bill
|Keilor Downs
|Binoculars – $100
Trands Sind Pro (respirator) – $300
|9366 9892
|Ron
|Geelong
|Business Desk, 2 leather chairs and a desk return – $60
|0419 392 708
|Savina
|Rosanna
|Cordless Drill – $60
Electric Saw – $20
Backpack vac – $30
|0418 384 508
|Colin
|Pakenham
|LOOKING – walker
|0428 128 260
|Janet
|Mt Waverley
|Sleep apnea machine – $950
|0437 257 278
|Joe
|Epping
|LG TV 60” – $120
|0417 387 059
|Lou
|Wantirna South
|2 rocking chairs – $30 / $50
Platform Ladder – $250
|9800 0109
|Phillip
|Glen Roy
|1980 Pop top Caravan – $offer
|9306 8132
|Pat
|Airport West
|Lawn Mower – $50
Garden Shredder – $50
|0418 53 21 21
|Ray
|Blackburn South
|Club Lounge Suite – $free
|9802 0534
|Beverly
|Essendon
|Figurines and Ornaments – $500
|0419 190 100
|Fred
|Summers
|Treadmill – $1650
|5931 3525
|Christine
|Thomastown
|6 velvet dining chairs – $100
|9465 6765
|Denis
|Sunshine
|Walker – $350
|0416 127 472
|Betty
|Croydon
|Ladies leather slacks size 14 – $200
6 Whiskey Glasses – $150
|9876 0267
|June
|Bulleen
|Aquarium – $150
|9850 5194
|Guy
|Scoresby
|2 orthopedic chairs – $90 / $190
|9763 2930
|Ted
|Cranbourne
|1987 Nissan Pulsar – $2000
|0458 390 310
(John)
|Martin
|Brighton
|Rocking Horse – $250
|0418 365 358