Buy Swap and Sell – November 23

6 hours ago
Darren James
Buy Swap Sell

Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.

HOUSE RULES

Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays

Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.

Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.

  • Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
  • Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
  • Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
  • No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away

Items are posted online after midday after each show.

Brenda Boronia Washing machine – $120
Jewellery case – $50		 0490 088 390
Oscar Roxburgh Park Automotive parts and tools – assorted prices 8339 2900
Carmel Sandringham Kids bike – $100
Exercise frame – $60		 9598 6648
John Yarra Valley Disability scooter – $600 ono
Drink fridges – $300 ono each		 0449 596 255
Peter Berwick Bar fridge – $80 9707 4581
Margaret Forest Hill Fridge – $120 ono 0400 161 692
Carol Doncaster Exercise bike – $350 ono
Glass tv stand – $50
Sewing machine – $45		 0407 874 885
John Ivanhoe Wants to buy frogs 0417 557 703
Gary Rosebud Freezer – $195
Two-seater sofa – $175
Corner table – $110		 0419 554 709
John Warranwood Caravan – $34,000 0400 373 345
Eddy Moorabbin boat and trailer – $2100
bobcart – $8500
Mini excavator with bobcart – $15,000		 0408 345 185
Anthony Malvern East Extension ladder – $250
Motorcycle trailer – $300 ono		 0418 370 636
Barry Seaford Jumping castle- $500
2 VHS players – $25
Electric oven – $25		 0401 974 471
Jan Eltham Antique dresser – $500 0439 616 049
Mary Sunbury Wedding dress – $500 ono 0408 302 017
Collin Werribee Golf clubs – $100 0468 569 474
Lance Chadstone Dining table – $90
Sofa bed – $70		 0411 045 775
Linda Parkdale Single trundle bed and mattress – $30 0423 025 396
Tim Brighton 55inch TV – $50 0409 434 803
Peter Lara Caravan – $38,000 5282 2006
Terry Camberwell Moving jack – $130
ladders – $360 and $520		 0400 356 400
