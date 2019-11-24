Advertisement
Buy Swap and Sell – November 23
Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.
HOUSE RULES
Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays
Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.
Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.
- Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
- Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
- Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
- No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
Items are posted online after midday after each show.
|Brenda
|Boronia
|Washing machine – $120
Jewellery case – $50
|0490 088 390
|Oscar
|Roxburgh Park
|Automotive parts and tools – assorted prices
|8339 2900
|Carmel
|Sandringham
|Kids bike – $100
Exercise frame – $60
|9598 6648
|John
|Yarra Valley
|Disability scooter – $600 ono
Drink fridges – $300 ono each
|0449 596 255
|Peter
|Berwick
|Bar fridge – $80
|9707 4581
|Margaret
|Forest Hill
|Fridge – $120 ono
|0400 161 692
|Carol
|Doncaster
|Exercise bike – $350 ono
Glass tv stand – $50
Sewing machine – $45
|0407 874 885
|John
|Ivanhoe
|Wants to buy frogs
|0417 557 703
|Gary
|Rosebud
|Freezer – $195
Two-seater sofa – $175
Corner table – $110
|0419 554 709
|John
|Warranwood
|Caravan – $34,000
|0400 373 345
|Eddy
|Moorabbin
|boat and trailer – $2100
bobcart – $8500
Mini excavator with bobcart – $15,000
|0408 345 185
|Anthony
|Malvern East
|Extension ladder – $250
Motorcycle trailer – $300 ono
|0418 370 636
|Barry
|Seaford
|Jumping castle- $500
2 VHS players – $25
Electric oven – $25
|0401 974 471
|Jan
|Eltham
|Antique dresser – $500
|0439 616 049
|Mary
|Sunbury
|Wedding dress – $500 ono
|0408 302 017
|Collin
|Werribee
|Golf clubs – $100
|0468 569 474
|Lance
|Chadstone
|Dining table – $90
Sofa bed – $70
|0411 045 775
|Linda
|Parkdale
|Single trundle bed and mattress – $30
|0423 025 396
|Tim
|Brighton
|55inch TV – $50
|0409 434 803
|Peter
|Lara
|Caravan – $38,000
|5282 2006
|Terry
|Camberwell
|Moving jack – $130
ladders – $360 and $520
|0400 356 400