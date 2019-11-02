3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Buy Swap and Sell – November 3

Buy Swap and Sell – November 3

45 mins ago
Darren James

Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.

HOUSE RULES

Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays

Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.

Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.

  • Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
  • Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
  • Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
  • No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
Name Suburb Buying, swapping, selling Phone
Leon Noble Park Gazebo $80 & tarpaulin $25 0438 878 845
Carmel Glen Waverley Queen size underlay $30 & electric slicer $30 & 19 golden books $10 0432 647 975
Bruce South Yarra BUY – Roy & HG – in Sochi (last episode) 0402 453 808
Mary Altona Christmas Tree (silver) $60, pair of curtains $30, fig tree $20 0433 001 989
Alan McLeod Caravan $20,500 0427 434 661
Mario Bulleen BUY – old grammar phone 0414 509 393
Margaret Bundoora Two seater couch $300, FREE home gym 0422 247 633 – Shannon
Brian Bayswater Roller top desk $200, pedal sewing machine $150, pram $150 0411 022 145
Jack Frankston Portable barbecue $50, cross country bike $50 – swap a heater for a heater 9770 0993
Barbara Berwick Metal garden swing $350, outdoor table and chair set $300, single and double bed $100 each 0417 114 522
Soapie Richmond Bed $80 & FREE bar fridge 0410 486 915
Manuel Phillip Island Two wheelchairs & two walking frames $250 the lot – ride on lawn mower $1800 0419 691 257
Nola Kilsyth 2004 camper trailer 0447 673 219 -Ken
Barry Werribee Two lounge chairs $200 for pair 0414 366 355
Glenda Yarraville FREE – recliner chair & fish tank $200 0414 210 449
Murray Bentleigh Rolling stones jacket $700 and gas barbecue hot plate $open to offers 0419 314 102
Vivian North Ringwood Collection of kerosene lights $100, old bottles $50 0417 583 730
Mark Essendon Side gates $80, extension ladder $150, four doors $50 each 0418 131 507
Darren James
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332