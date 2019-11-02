Advertisement
Buy Swap and Sell – November 3
Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.
|Name
|Suburb
|Buying, swapping, selling
|Phone
|Leon
|Noble Park
|Gazebo $80 & tarpaulin $25
|0438 878 845
|Carmel
|Glen Waverley
|Queen size underlay $30 & electric slicer $30 & 19 golden books $10
|0432 647 975
|Bruce
|South Yarra
|BUY – Roy & HG – in Sochi (last episode)
|0402 453 808
|Mary
|Altona
|Christmas Tree (silver) $60, pair of curtains $30, fig tree $20
|0433 001 989
|Alan
|McLeod
|Caravan $20,500
|0427 434 661
|Mario
|Bulleen
|BUY – old grammar phone
|0414 509 393
|Margaret
|Bundoora
|Two seater couch $300, FREE home gym
|0422 247 633 – Shannon
|Brian
|Bayswater
|Roller top desk $200, pedal sewing machine $150, pram $150
|0411 022 145
|Jack
|Frankston
|Portable barbecue $50, cross country bike $50 – swap a heater for a heater
|9770 0993
|Barbara
|Berwick
|Metal garden swing $350, outdoor table and chair set $300, single and double bed $100 each
|0417 114 522
|Soapie
|Richmond
|Bed $80 & FREE bar fridge
|0410 486 915
|Manuel
|Phillip Island
|Two wheelchairs & two walking frames $250 the lot – ride on lawn mower $1800
|0419 691 257
|Nola
|Kilsyth
|2004 camper trailer
|0447 673 219 -Ken
|Barry
|Werribee
|Two lounge chairs $200 for pair
|0414 366 355
|Glenda
|Yarraville
|FREE – recliner chair & fish tank $200
|0414 210 449
|Murray
|Bentleigh
|Rolling stones jacket $700 and gas barbecue hot plate $open to offers
|0419 314 102
|Vivian
|North Ringwood
|Collection of kerosene lights $100, old bottles $50
|0417 583 730
|Mark
|Essendon
|Side gates $80, extension ladder $150, four doors $50 each
|0418 131 507