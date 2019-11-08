3AW
Buy Swap and Sell – November 9

4 hours ago
Darren James
Buy Swap Sell

Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.

HOUSE RULES

Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays

Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.

Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.

  • Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
  • Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
  • Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
  • No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
Charles Point Cook 2 pairs of binoculars – $20 0447 15 15 75
Mick Nunawading Washing Machine top loader – $100
Dal Rossi Chess Set – $40
Grooming set – $30		 0434 392 160
Victor Tarneit Compressor – $260 0418 134 915
Angie Springvale Wooden Chair – $30
Galnuts
Dog Crate – $50		 9546 7561
Morris Rowville Games machines – $250 0421 00 21 09
Sam Boronia Piano – $950 0438 365 351
Tony Campellfeild LOOKING – Leather Jacket mens XL 0447 211 087
Neil Lilydale Antique dining suite – $300 9735 1775
Barbara Templestowe 2 single bed frames – $20 both
4 dream spun blankets – $60		 9846 6734
Trevor Frankston Poptop caravan 2006 Crusader – $14000 0400 222 500
Linda Wheelers Hill Dining suite with sideboard and coffee table – $1100 0404 938 176
Bruce Narre Warren Sewing Machine – $500 ono
55 Wood Road, Narre Warren		 0412 00 77 99
Jo Port Melbourne 2 seater leather lounge – $500
Wickers Outdoor armchair – $200		 0418 340 762
Ian Ringwood Harley Davidson 2015 model – $16 000 0412 229 345
Gary Croydon Drone – $2000 0475 711 484
Mick Caulfield North 4 steel posts – $300
Washing Machine top loader – $130		 (Kon)
0406 074 870
Chris Thomastown Forklift – $9000 0417 569 178
Helen Malvern Pianola – $300 0429 059 656
Carol Doncaster Piano – $2500 0414 907 471
