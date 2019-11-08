Advertisement
Buy Swap and Sell – November 9
Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.
HOUSE RULES
Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays
Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.
Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.
- Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
- Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
- Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
- No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
|Charles
|Point Cook
|2 pairs of binoculars – $20
|0447 15 15 75
|Mick
|Nunawading
|Washing Machine top loader – $100
Dal Rossi Chess Set – $40
Grooming set – $30
|0434 392 160
|Victor
|Tarneit
|Compressor – $260
|0418 134 915
|Angie
|Springvale
|Wooden Chair – $30
Galnuts
Dog Crate – $50
|9546 7561
|Morris
|Rowville
|Games machines – $250
|0421 00 21 09
|Sam
|Boronia
|Piano – $950
|0438 365 351
|Tony
|Campellfeild
|LOOKING – Leather Jacket mens XL
|0447 211 087
|Neil
|Lilydale
|Antique dining suite – $300
|9735 1775
|Barbara
|Templestowe
|2 single bed frames – $20 both
4 dream spun blankets – $60
|9846 6734
|Trevor
|Frankston
|Poptop caravan 2006 Crusader – $14000
|0400 222 500
|Linda
|Wheelers Hill
|Dining suite with sideboard and coffee table – $1100
|0404 938 176
|Bruce
|Narre Warren
|Sewing Machine – $500 ono
55 Wood Road, Narre Warren
|0412 00 77 99
|Jo
|Port Melbourne
|2 seater leather lounge – $500
Wickers Outdoor armchair – $200
|0418 340 762
|Ian
|Ringwood
|Harley Davidson 2015 model – $16 000
|0412 229 345
|Gary
|Croydon
|Drone – $2000
|0475 711 484
|Mick
|Caulfield North
|4 steel posts – $300
Washing Machine top loader – $130
|(Kon)
0406 074 870
|Chris
|Thomastown
|Forklift – $9000
|0417 569 178
|Helen
|Malvern
|Pianola – $300
|0429 059 656
|Carol
|Doncaster
|Piano – $2500
|0414 907 471