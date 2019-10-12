Advertisement
Buy Swap and Sell – October 13
Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.
HOUSE RULES
Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays
Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.
Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.
- Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
- Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
- Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
- No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
|Betty
|Geelong
|Adam Traditional 36 Yaatch – $60000
|0408 102 669
|Jess
|Mitchem
|Manual tilt wheelchair – $1500
Cane lounge suite – $500
|0431 582 747
|Kevin
|Nunawading
|Mountain bike – $100
Ryobi pressure cleaner – $70
|0487 048 288
|Ron
|Doncaster
|1968 superbug – $25000
|0438 574 909
|Rance
|South Blackburn
|Music Box – $30
Watch – $80
Looking – vivid recording machine manual
|046 844 42 51
|Mike
|Hoppers Crossing
|Sports bar for ford ranger – $50
Workshop manual for Yamaha
Outboard motors – $10
|0416 928 775
|Lorraine
|Doncaster
|Collectable doll by Wayne M Cliff – $600
Dolls pram – $100
White cane mirror – $30
|0419 88 6 116
|Sue
|Camberwell
|Trailer 6 x4 – $100
Blue recliner chair
|0401 39 14 57
|Cheryl
|Lalor
|Cane setting – $300
|0413 883 499
|Sandy
|Chadstone
|Set of air rods – $10
|9807 2383
|Dorothy
|Baxter
|4 Mags for a commodore – $400
|0405 905 799
|Lindsay
|Chirnside Park
|Jayco freedom caravan 2003 – $12000
|9726 0033
|Peter
|Chadstone
|Japanese wall art – $150
Seville oranges – $1 kg
Bee removal – $free
|0412 803 208
|Jason
|Taylors Hill
|Caravan 2014 Jayco Swan – $29900
|0410 200 283
|Joe
|Doncaster
|BMW 318I 1996 – $5200
|049 114 15 22
|Ray
|Templestowe
|Glass kitchen table with 6 chairs – $50
4 stroke mower – $75
Ozito arc welder – $75
|0498 027 181
|Greg
|Geelong
|LOOKING – old bee hive equipment
|0408 37 31 38
|Tony
|Springvale
|BBQ – $free
|0435 599 311
|Jane
|Surrey Hills
|Black metal frame king single bed – $30
|0409 007 984
|Helen
|Glen Waverley
|Pavers – $free
Aluminum fencing – $100
|0419 306 786