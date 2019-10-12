3AW
  • Buy Swap and Sell – October 13

Buy Swap and Sell – October 13

7 hours ago
Darren James
Buy Swap Sell

Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.

HOUSE RULES

Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays

Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.

Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.

  • Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
  • Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
  • Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
  • No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
Betty Geelong Adam Traditional 36 Yaatch – $60000 0408 102 669
Jess Mitchem Manual tilt wheelchair – $1500
Cane lounge suite – $500		 0431 582 747
Kevin Nunawading Mountain bike – $100
Ryobi pressure cleaner – $70		 0487 048 288
Ron Doncaster 1968 superbug – $25000 0438 574 909
Rance South Blackburn Music Box – $30
Watch – $80
Looking – vivid recording machine manual		 046 844 42 51
Mike Hoppers Crossing Sports bar for ford ranger – $50
Workshop manual for Yamaha
Outboard motors – $10		 0416 928 775
Lorraine Doncaster Collectable doll by Wayne M Cliff – $600
Dolls pram – $100
White cane mirror – $30		 0419 88 6 116
Sue Camberwell Trailer 6 x4 – $100
Blue recliner chair		 0401 39 14 57
Cheryl Lalor Cane setting – $300 0413 883 499
Sandy Chadstone Set of air rods – $10 9807 2383
Dorothy Baxter 4 Mags for a commodore – $400 0405 905 799
Lindsay Chirnside Park Jayco freedom caravan 2003 – $12000 9726 0033
Peter Chadstone Japanese wall art – $150
Seville oranges – $1 kg
Bee removal – $free		 0412 803 208
Jason Taylors Hill Caravan 2014 Jayco Swan – $29900 0410 200 283
Joe Doncaster BMW 318I 1996 – $5200 049 114 15 22
Ray Templestowe Glass kitchen table with 6 chairs – $50
4 stroke mower – $75
Ozito arc welder – $75		 0498 027 181
Greg Geelong LOOKING – old bee hive equipment 0408 37 31 38
Tony Springvale BBQ – $free 0435 599 311
Jane Surrey Hills Black metal frame king single bed – $30 0409 007 984
Helen Glen Waverley Pavers – $free
Aluminum fencing – $100		 0419 306 786
