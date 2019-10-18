Advertisement
Buy Swap and Sell – October 19
Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.
HOUSE RULES
Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays
Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.
Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.
- Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
- Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
- Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
- No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
|Name
|Suburb
|Buying, swapping, selling
|Phone
|Ron
|Sydenham
|TV, Filing cabinet with three drawers & large microwave oven
|0468 841 971
|Jack
|Burwood
|Crutches & digital answering machine
|0423 305 092
|John
|Nunawading
|Small freezer, Ryobi high pressure cleaner & men’s bike
|0434 392 160
|Dick
|Bayswater
|Grey tractor reversing light, owner’s manual & spanner
|9720 8838
|Robert
|Essendon
|Mobile phone – Nokia 33 10 brand new
|0402 296 879
|Heather
|Somerville
|Caravan Royal Flare micron 14ft rear entry (Unit 1 1139 Frankston-Flinders Rd)
|0477 704 715
|Maggie
|North Fitzroy
|Aspera 4G mobile phone
|0423 130 885
|Gary
|Long Forest
|Clivia plants
|5367 3000
|Sam
|Cairnlea
|Portable air conditioner with remote control & washing machine top loader
|0416 040 313
|Mark
|Chelsea
|BUY: Storage for Landcruiser
|0430 793 783
|Richard
|Frankston
|iPhone 6, Samsung tablet & Canon Flashers and ring flash
|0499 701 102
|Bill
|Bentleigh East
|White Rort Iron single bed
BUY: Dress Maker’s dummy
|0433 520 911
|George
|Doncaster East
|Bathurst Racer black gaming chair & 1.8m Christmas tree with decorations
|0418 585 448
|Costa
|Blackburn South
|Electric scooter
|0413 030 067
|Andrea
|Hawthorn
|Eight seater dining room table, six chairs & oak desk
|0411 980 523
|Judy
|Mitcham
|Bird cage
|0497 296 050
|Ross
|Leongatha
|Motorhome (owner is John )
|0408 101 994 – John’s number
|Gary
|Croydon
|Three burner hooded BBQ
|0413 272 702
|Murray
|Geelong
|Plants, tomatoes & strawberries
|5241 4823
|Christine
|East Bentleigh
|Single bed Trundle – two mattresses, electric blanket
|0428 667 785