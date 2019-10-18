3AW
Buy Swap and Sell – October 19

7 hours ago
Darren James
Buy Swap Sell

Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.

HOUSE RULES

Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays

Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.

Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.

  • Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
  • Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
  • Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
  • No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
Name Suburb Buying, swapping, selling Phone
Ron Sydenham TV, Filing cabinet with three drawers & large microwave oven 0468 841 971
Jack Burwood Crutches & digital answering machine 0423 305 092
John Nunawading Small freezer, Ryobi high pressure cleaner & men’s bike 0434 392 160
Dick Bayswater Grey tractor reversing light, owner’s manual & spanner 9720 8838
Robert Essendon Mobile phone – Nokia 33 10 brand new 0402 296 879
Heather Somerville Caravan Royal Flare micron 14ft rear entry  (Unit 1 1139 Frankston-Flinders Rd) 0477 704 715
Maggie North Fitzroy Aspera 4G mobile phone 0423 130 885
Gary Long Forest Clivia plants 5367 3000
Sam Cairnlea Portable air conditioner with remote control & washing machine top loader 0416 040 313
Mark Chelsea BUY: Storage for Landcruiser 0430 793 783
Richard Frankston iPhone 6, Samsung tablet & Canon Flashers and ring flash 0499 701 102
Bill Bentleigh East White Rort Iron single bed

BUY: Dress Maker’s dummy

 0433 520 911
George Doncaster East Bathurst Racer black gaming chair & 1.8m Christmas tree with decorations 0418 585 448
Costa Blackburn South Electric scooter 0413 030 067
Andrea Hawthorn Eight seater dining room table, six chairs & oak desk 0411 980 523
Judy Mitcham Bird cage 0497 296 050
Ross Leongatha Motorhome (owner is John ) 0408 101 994 – John’s number
Gary Croydon Three burner hooded BBQ 0413 272 702
Murray Geelong Plants, tomatoes & strawberries 5241 4823
Christine East Bentleigh Single bed Trundle – two mattresses, electric blanket 0428 667 785
