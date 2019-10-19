Advertisement
Buy Swap and Sell – October 20
Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.
HOUSE RULES
Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays
Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.
Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.
- Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
- Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
- Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
- No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
|Name
|Suburb
|Buying, swapping, selling
|Phone
|Doreen
|Rowville
|BMX bike $80
|0412 554 103
|Gerald
|Bayswater
|BUY – a coffee machine that grinds beans
|9779 3730
|Julie
|Mill Park
|Bedroom suite $90, dining room table $120, book shelf $20
|0409 145 308
|Ron
|Whittlesea
|Webber barbecue $300
|0418 557 489
|Jonathan
|Malvern
|Queen size mattress $600
|0403 069 111
|Craig
|On the road
|BUY – mack truck parts
|0411 630 680
|Nick
|Glen Waverley
|Jurgens sungazer caravan $28,900, bar fridge $90, olivetti praxis typewriter $100
|9560 8870
|Lyn
|Kew
|Safety rail for child’s bed $25, play school cubby house $50, hundreds of pieces of lego $100
|0408 123 961
|John
|Narre Warren South
|9 foot extension ladder $100
|9704 7049
|Gary
|Frankston
|Extension ladder $140, water pump $120, 2 vibrating plates $150
|0418 323 303
|Dorothy
|Croydon
|Mobility scooter times two $430 & $220, indoor walker $30
|0431 611 188
|Brian
|Blackburn
|Two aluminium scuba tanks $60 each. BUY – Yamaha keyboard
|9878 1721
|Tali
|Caulfield
|Demolition sale
|0411 308 166
|Brenda
|Woori Yallock
|Melb cup champagne glasses $70, My Kitchen Rules kitchen items $50, gazebo $200 or ONO
|5964 7566
|Robin
|Bendigo
|Tea tree fencing $85 a bundle, colour bond colour fencing $500
|0418 607 096
|Darryl
|Belmont
|Holden workshop manual – best offer, Morris owner’s manual – best offer
|0408 491 343
|John
|Warburton
|Wall mounted dryer $150, Samsung fridge $250
|0449 596 255
|Kevin
|Melton
|Two recliners $100 each, mountain bike $30
|0426 144 417
|Lucy
|Blackburn
|Piano $1700, dinner set – varied prices
|0401 774 093
|Bernie
|Dandenong
|Two 1950 model ford prefect cars $4500 for both
|0411 641 257