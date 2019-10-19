3AW
  • Buy Swap and Sell – October 20

Buy Swap and Sell – October 20

14 hours ago
Darren James

Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.

HOUSE RULES

Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays

Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.

Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.

  • Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
  • Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
  • Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
  • No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
Name Suburb Buying, swapping, selling Phone
Doreen Rowville BMX bike $80 0412 554 103
Gerald Bayswater BUY – a coffee machine that grinds beans 9779 3730
Julie Mill Park Bedroom suite $90, dining room table $120, book shelf $20 0409 145 308
Ron Whittlesea Webber barbecue $300 0418 557 489
Jonathan Malvern Queen size mattress $600 0403 069 111
Craig On the road BUY – mack truck parts 0411 630 680
Nick Glen Waverley Jurgens sungazer caravan $28,900, bar fridge $90, olivetti praxis typewriter $100 9560 8870
Lyn Kew Safety rail for child’s bed $25, play school cubby house $50, hundreds of pieces of lego $100 0408 123 961
John Narre Warren South 9 foot extension ladder $100 9704 7049
Gary Frankston Extension ladder $140, water pump $120, 2 vibrating plates $150 0418 323 303
Dorothy Croydon Mobility scooter times two $430 & $220, indoor walker $30 0431 611 188
Brian Blackburn Two aluminium scuba tanks $60 each. BUY – Yamaha keyboard 9878 1721
Tali Caulfield Demolition sale 0411 308 166
Brenda Woori Yallock Melb cup champagne glasses $70, My Kitchen Rules kitchen items $50, gazebo $200 or ONO 5964 7566
Robin Bendigo Tea tree fencing $85 a bundle, colour bond colour fencing $500 0418 607 096
Darryl Belmont Holden workshop manual – best offer, Morris owner’s manual – best offer 0408 491 343
John Warburton Wall mounted dryer $150, Samsung fridge $250 0449 596 255
Kevin Melton Two recliners $100 each, mountain bike $30 0426 144 417
Lucy Blackburn Piano $1700, dinner set – varied prices 0401 774 093
Bernie Dandenong Two 1950 model ford prefect cars $4500 for both 0411 641 257
News
