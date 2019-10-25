Advertisement
Buy Swap and Sell – October 26
Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.
HOUSE RULES
Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays
Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.
Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.
- Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
- Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
- Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
- No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
|Patrica
|Mentone
|Giant Panda Bear – $340
LG Front loader washing machine – $600
Ryobi speed drill – $90
|9584 9949
|David
|Grovedale
|Air purifier – $400 each
|5200 8113
|Faye
|Rosebud
|Cane lounge suite – $100
Cane coffee table – $40
2 glass top cane side tables – $30
|0408 39 70 85
|Lou
|Wantirna South
|2004 Jayco caravan – $14 900
Portable Toilet – $120
|9887 1060
|Leo
|Lancefield
|LOOKING – Old Petrol Station Items
|5422 2222
|Vivian
|Balwyn
|Steam mop – $150
|9817 1189
|Peter
|Mornington
|15ft fibreglass boat with new motor – $12800
|0438 036 511
|Joe
|Epping
|LG 60” TV – $120
|0417 387 059
|Brendan
|Patterson Lakes
|LOOKING – 3m table wooden
|0425 780 164
|John
|Hampton
|LOOKING – Pair of asparagus tongs
|0411 850 561
|Joe
|Greensborough
|Antique 1920s mens bike – $1000
|0435 191 901
|Ted
|Highette
|Small child bike seat – $45
Didgeridoo – $80
|9555 9305
|Adam
|Coburg
|Framed Print for cricket fans – $100
|0425 768 502
|Anthony
|Vermont
|Nursing chair – $2000
3bedroom weatherboard house – $neg
|0413 759 055
|Rose
|Wantirna
|Ikea white coffee table – $15
|980 19 120
|Gavin
|Mooroolbark
|Hot water service with heat pump – $2800
Reem hot water service – $200
LOOKING – male and female mountain bikes
|0418 777 101
|Glenda
|Ringwood
|Dining setting, Lamp table, coffee table – $550
|9879 3625
|Tammy
|Blackburn
|Display units – $500 both
Dining room table – $650
Entertainment unit – $100
|0425 730 450
|Victoria
|Pakenham
|Kitchen dresser – $50
Dining room table – $30
Desk – $30
|0406 827 330
|Val
|Glen Iris
|White metal frame daybed – $100
|0402 456 117