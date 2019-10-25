3AW
Buy Swap and Sell – October 26

11 hours ago
Darren James
Buy Swap Sell

Want a bargain? Got a bargain? Tune in with Darren James from 6am Saturday and Sunday.

HOUSE RULES

Phone 96 900 693 between 6-7am Saturdays and Sundays

Garage sales, fetes and events can be emailed to djames@3aw.com.au.

Darren doesn’t read out faxed or emailed items, he only reads events such as garage sales and fetes.

  • Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
  • Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
  • Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
  • No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away
Patrica Mentone Giant Panda Bear – $340
LG Front loader washing machine – $600
Ryobi speed drill – $90		 9584 9949
David Grovedale Air purifier – $400 each 5200 8113
Faye Rosebud Cane lounge suite – $100
Cane coffee table – $40
2 glass top cane side tables – $30		 0408 39 70 85
Lou Wantirna South 2004 Jayco caravan – $14 900
Portable Toilet – $120		 9887 1060
Leo Lancefield LOOKING – Old Petrol Station Items 5422 2222
Vivian Balwyn Steam mop – $150 9817 1189
Peter Mornington 15ft fibreglass boat with new motor – $12800 0438 036 511
Joe Epping LG 60” TV – $120 0417 387 059
Brendan Patterson Lakes LOOKING – 3m table wooden 0425 780 164
John Hampton LOOKING – Pair of asparagus tongs 0411 850 561
Joe Greensborough Antique 1920s mens bike – $1000 0435 191 901
Ted Highette Small child bike seat – $45
Didgeridoo – $80		 9555 9305
Adam Coburg Framed Print for cricket fans – $100 0425 768 502
Anthony Vermont Nursing chair – $2000
3bedroom weatherboard house – $neg		 0413 759 055
Rose Wantirna Ikea white coffee table – $15 980 19 120
Gavin Mooroolbark Hot water service with heat pump – $2800
Reem hot water service – $200
LOOKING – male and female mountain bikes		 0418 777 101
Glenda Ringwood Dining setting, Lamp table, coffee table – $550 9879 3625
Tammy Blackburn Display units – $500 both
Dining room table – $650
Entertainment unit – $100		 0425 730 450
Victoria Pakenham Kitchen dresser – $50
Dining room table – $30
Desk – $30		 0406 827 330
Val Glen Iris White metal frame daybed – $100 0402 456 117
